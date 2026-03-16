UM student pub faces editorial restriction claims

STUDENT journalists from the official publication of the University of Mindanao (UM), Primum, resigned from the editorial board following alleged restrictions on their coverage and the deletion of their official Facebook page.

According to a member of the publication, the UM administration instructed the editorial team to avoid politically-inclined content, citing the university’s stance as “apolitical.”

The move sparked uproar within the school community and drew reactions from other student publications.

Origin of the controversy

The issue began on February 18, 2026, when Primum published an article titled “Man vs Himself,” discussing Senator Robin Padilla’s remarks labeling today’s youth as weak amid rising suicide concerns.

On February 25, 2026, the publication released “Ang Alegorya ng Mananakbo,” analyzing a 2021 remark by former President Rodrigo Duterte that the presidency is “not a woman’s job,” in relation to the political ambitions of Sara Duterte.

The allegory also described a runner capable of outpacing Lydia de Vega, Asia’s fastest woman in the 1980s, symbolizing evasion of personal and societal problems.

The article was later removed after the administration allegedly advised the editorial team to remain silent.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, an allegory is the expression of truths or generalizations about human existence through symbolic fictional figures and their actions. It involves using characters, stories, or settings to represent hidden meanings, often moral, political, or abstract ideas.

Screenshots circulating online suggest UM officials warned the Primum staff to “be apolitical” or face the risk of scholarship revocation and termination of the student publication.

Shortly afterward, a screenshot showed the adviser directing staff to stop producing content, return publication equipment, and transfer control of the Facebook page to the Office of Student Affairs.

The adviser claimed the decision “was not disrespect nor suppression,” attributing it to the staff “thinking of yourselves only.”

SunStar Davao tried to confirm the person involved in the said screenshots, however, as of writing, it has yet to be confirmed or validated.

Amid the controversy, Primum Editor-in-Chief Michael John Ante posted on Facebook on March 5, reflecting on the role of campus journalism: “As writers and artists of words and phrases, may we never forget why we write and to whom we write. Every ink that you bleed carries the weight of truth and power—it cannot be silenced.”

On March 10, Ante announced his resignation: “Until the inks bleed, may the purpose of writing continue to stain and persist in the linen of our service to the people… Signing off.” On the same day, Primum’s Facebook page was no longer visible online.

Solidarity and calls for press freedom

The UM Debate Society condemned the deletion of the student publication, describing it as “censorship” and emphasizing the importance of editorial independence for civic engagement and intellectual growth.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) also denounced the alleged administrative intervention, citing the Facebook page’s removal and restrictions on coverage as violations of campus press freedom.

“Moreover, this is a disservice to the UM studentry, depriving them of accessible channels for information and recourse in public discourse at the height of public clamor for justice and accountability,” CEGP said.

The group urged student publications and media groups to support Primum, stating: “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

Akbayan Youth called the incident a “highly unjust censorship,” stressing that campus publications serve as spaces for critical thinking, dissent, and political speech protected under the Constitution and the Campus Journalism Act of 1991.

“We call on the UM administration to immediately retract and cease its acts of censorship against Primum, and prove that the school is not subservient to the Dutertes but a genuine democratic space for academic freedom,” the youth group said.

Multiple student publications, including Atenews (Ateneo de Davao University), The Compass (Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao), and the UP Mindanao Communicators’ Guild, expressed support for Primum and raised concerns over censorship.

Page resurfaces

Primum resumed online operations on March 14, 2026, following the mass resignation of its editorial board. In its first post, the publication called for new writers who would operate under “UM policies,” signaling both a new beginning and a cautious approach to editorial independence.

Former editorial members alleged that the university warned them against covering political topics and sensitive public issues. As of March 16, the UM administration has not issued an official statement or responded to SunStar Davao’s inquiries.

Campus press freedom in the Philippines

Republic Act No. 7079, or the Campus Journalism Act of 1991, protects the independence of student publications and safeguards student journalists from expulsion or suspension due to their editorial work.

Faculty advisers are limited to providing technical guidance, while students manage editorial policies and funds.

However, critics note gaps in the law, including the lack of penalties against administrations that infringe on press rights and insufficient funding provisions.

Calls have been made to replace RA 7079 with a stronger “Campus Press Freedom Act” to address these issues.

No comment as of now

SunStar Davao had tried reaching out to some officials in the university, but they have declined to give a comment on the matter.

SunStar also sent a formal email to get their side on the matter, but as of Monday evening, March 16, they have not yet responded to the matter.

As of writing, the school has not also published a statement on their various social media platforms. RGL, AIA BERNADETTE ALEJANDRO/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN