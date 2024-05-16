UM Survey: 46% of Dabawenyos see extreme corruption in Senate, Congress

NEARLY half of Dabawenyos believe that corruption is an “extreme problem” in the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to a survey conducted by the University of Mindanao-Institute of Popular Opinion (UM-IPO).

The survey, conducted from April 1 to 15, 2024, revealed that 46.3 percent of Dabawenyos consider corruption an extreme problem in the Senate, while 47.6 percent hold the same view about the House of Representatives. However, the remaining respondents were neutral, expressing various concerns about corruption in both houses.

Reactions to the performance of both houses varied, with opinions ranging from positive to somewhat negative. Some respondents noted the difficulty in assessing performance due to constantly evolving political dynamics.

Approximately 48.8 percent of Dabawenyos were neutral about the House of Representatives' performance, and 49 percent did not disclose their assessment of the Senate’s performance.

Regarding the integrity of both houses, about 48.6 percent of respondents viewed the Senate as moderately trustworthy, while 23.5 percent had low trust. Similarly, 43.2 percent had moderate trust in the House of Representatives, while 26.1 percent had low trust. Only two percent of respondents had "very high trust" in both houses.

Trust levels varied across Davao City's political districts, with districts 1 and 3 showing higher trust ratings, ranging from moderate to low, compared to District 2.

The survey also explored opinions on Charter Change through the People’s Initiative. One-third of respondents were neutral, while some expressed concerns about the potential misuse of social welfare programs for political gain.

When asked about Charter Change initiated by the House of Representatives, responses were mixed, with some uncertainty about the legislative process and public trust in the institution's integrity.

UM-IPO encouraged policymakers to use the survey results to improve public trust by addressing structural issues and enhancing legislative integrity, which are critical for sustaining democratic norms and ensuring responsive and accountable governance.

“Moving forward, policymakers and stakeholders must heed the insights gleaned from this survey to foster greater transparency, accountability, and public trust in governance,” UM-IPO said. RGP