UM unveils groundbreaking research

The presentation, held at Calgeari Hall, UM Matina Campus, Davao City, was attended by notable figures including DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Dr. Leah J. Buena, DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Engr. Niñaliza H. Escorial, and UM President and CEO Dr. Guillermo P. Torres Jr.

Bañares began his role as a Short-Term Balik Scientist at UM on November 6, 2023, and concluded his tenure on May 31, 2024.

The Balik Scientist Program (BSP) was established to address the brain drain issue and foster science and technology innovation. Dr. Buena highlighted the program’s three categories: short-term (1-6 months), medium-term (6 months to 1 year), and long-term (permanent return).

During his tenure, he made significant strides by establishing the UM Biomolecular Engineering Laboratory (UMBEL), one of the first labs in the Philippines dedicated to synthetic biology and metabolic engineering. He delivered 14 lectures, taught 3 courses, and facilitated industry partnerships with organizations such as DOLE Stanfilco and the Philippine Genome Center Mindanao. His contributions also included workshops, supervising theses, supporting research proposals, and developing lab protocols.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Dr. Bañares reflected on his time at UM, noting, “Yung highlight ko dito ay yung mga estudyante na natuto sa akin (The highlight for me is the students who learned from me.” He also expressed satisfaction in enabling students to explore and discover within his field.

Bañares emphasized the impact of the BSP, stating, “I can contribute to the Philippines through the skills I have acquired abroad. This not only benefits the economy but also has a positive social impact.” He hinted at a compelling reason to return to UM, particularly due to his interest in students working on their theses.

On the potential impact of the BSP, he said, “Ang isang bansa para maging mayaman ay kailangan ng siyensya , kasi kung titingnan mo sa ibang bansa, yung mga mayayaman ay may kahiligan sa siyensya (For a country to be rich, it needs science, because if you look at other countries, the rich have a passion for science)" just as wealthy countries like South Korea, Japan, and France do.

He believes that the BSP could similarly boost the Philippine economy.

Umbel: A leap in sustainable research

The UM Biomolecular Engineering Laboratory (Umbel), inaugurated on July 23, 2024, is touted as the first laboratory in the Philippines to focus on metabolic engineering and synthetic biology. This state-of-the-art facility, donated by UM President Dr. Guillermo P. Torres Jr., aims to tackle environmental issues through advanced techniques.

Supported by the DOST-BSP, Umbel will focus on creating sustainable technologies, including speeding up the breakdown of waste, converting waste into valuable chemicals, refining metabolic pathways, and developing affordable biosensors for detecting pollutants.

Addressing brain drain

The Balik Scientist Program (BSP) was established in 1975 under Presidential Decree 819 and revitalized in 2007 to address brain drain in the Philippines. It encourages Filipino scientists abroad to return and share their expertise, thereby enhancing the country’s scientific and technological capabilities.

Republic Act No. 11035 strengthens the BSP by offering incentives to overseas Filipino scientists, encouraging them to contribute to the country’s development.

Bañares concluded with a call to action: “Nananawagan ako sa mga balik scientist na gustong mag-contribute sa Philippines na sana bumalik at tulungan ang ating bansa na maging maunlad (I urge balik scientists who wish to contribute to the Philippines to return and help our country become more developed).” KBP