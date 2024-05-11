UM’s Kate McDowell secures gold medal in 3K steeplechase in PH Athletics 2024

(I really didn't expect to win because my competitor just played in Dubai and finished fourth. This is only my second time doing steeplechase, and I haven't even practiced it)," she told SunStar Davao in a phone interview.

McDowell and Eugenio were neck and neck until the final lap, where the Dabawenya surged ahead in the last 200 meters.

"Naka-gold ko for the first time. Nalipay kaayo ko, wala ko'y pracice og jump, nakaluy-an gihapon ko ni God (This is my first gold. I'm so happy. Despite not practicing jumps, God still blessed me)," she added, thanking UM president Guillermo "Willie" Torres Jr. of his support and her coaches Ernesto Alsa and Harrish Ratag for training her.

McDowell, the second among three children of Allan and Hazel, first took up running at Doña Carmen Denia National High School intramurals during seventh grade and began competing locally and regionally in eighth grade under coach Valerio Bulpa and trainer Ramil "Nanay" Torregosa Valerio Bulpa, after a brief stint in rugby football during sixth grade at Don Juan Elementary School.

She aims to secure more medals for UM as she competes in the 3,000-meter run on Saturday, May 11, and the 1,500m on Sunday, May 12.