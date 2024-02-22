Unattended baggage at DCOTT undergoes lab investigations

Based on the spot report by the Davao City Police Office-Ecoland Police Station (DCPO-PS15), the agency’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit immediately responded to the incident after a K9 dog smelled unusual in the area.

“Walay bomba pero naay nasimhotan ang gi-deploy nga iro maong ipa-imbestigahan nato sya. Temporaryo nga gipa-sirado nato kadali ang DCOTT for the safety sa atoang passenger likewise pud sa atoang mga biyahidor,” Rolly Batingal, deputy chief of Ecoland Police Station, clarified in the RMN radio interview.

(There was no bomb, but the deployed dog detected something, so we needed to investigate it. We temporarily closed the DCOTT for the safety of our passengers as well as our travelers).

It was later discovered that the baggage had five pieces of limestones, other several mesh dry limestones, and a cellophane with sea sand on it, suspected to be a material for IEDs.

The baggage was supposed to be delivered to Manila by the Philtranco bus company last January 21, this year. However, it was not claimed by the representative, according to the statement of the bus driver.

Meanwhile, Batingal said it was the driver’s sideline to accept any materials for delivery and not in line with the company's travel rules and regulations. DEF