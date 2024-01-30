Davao

Uncertainty looms Davao-Samal Bridge project amid RoW hurdles

The Samal Island – Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project perspective design.
THE Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC), also known as the Davao-Samal Bridge project, faces an uncertain timeline for resumption after being suspended multiple times due to right-of-way (ROW) acquisition challenges involving various land properties in Davao’s jurisdiction.

The construction of the SIDC was halted on January 3, 2024, due to issues with two to three landowners located near a pier in Lanang at Davao City, perpetuating delays in project implementation.

“Once the Deed of [Transfer] Possession in the Davao City shall be released, the detailed engineering plans for the substructure of the west land via dock is expected to be completed and approved, such that the construction may be pursued accordingly," said National Economic and Development Authority-Davao Region (Neda-Davao) regional director Maria Lourdes Damaso-Lim, CESO II during the Davao Region’s 2023 Socioeconomic Performance and 2024 Development Council press conference, Tuesday morning, January 30, 2024.

However, this contradicts an earlier statement by a member of the regional economic agency on January 14, suggesting that the much-anticipated toll-free four-lane concrete exodus bridge, covering a 3.98-kilometer distance, is still ongoing despite legal issues concerning property and road rights.

“It's still a go project, although we still have some road right-of-way issues but so far it is still a go. The Department of Public and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) team had already conducted soil tests in the area on the Davao side where the bridge will land and that is in front of the Insular Village, beside the Beach Club,” Arturo Milan, RDC-Davao co-chair, Neda Board Member for Regional Development-Private Sector Representative for Mindanao, and One Mindanao Business Club Chairman said in a press conference. 

Meanwhile, in an ambush interview, Lim affirmed that the Davao-Samal Bridge 

would immediately be operational once property concerns are resolved this year by their agency. 

She added that they are currently in negotiations with the Philippine government, targeting a completion date in 2027.

The Davao Region Development Plan (DRDP) includes the SIDC in its economic growth plan for 2023–2028, approved by the Regional Development Council (RDC) and anchored on the Philippine Development Plan (PDP), 2023-2028, and on the eight-point socio-economic development agenda of the Marcos Administration.

The project is currently funded through China’s Official Development Assistance with an estimated budget of P23.04 billion. DEF

