Uncontested races in Davao City’s 27 brgys

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) has announced that 27 barangays in Davao City will have uncontested races in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE).

During a radio interview, Comelec's acting regional director Atty. Gay Enumerables disclosed that 27 barangays are uncontested, as per the official list for the 2023 BSKE.

In the first district, 10 candidates for barangay captain face no opposition: in barangays 2-A, 10-A, 18-B, 23-C, 24-C, 34-D, 36-D, 39-D, Catalunan Grande, and Matina Aplaya.

Meanwhile, the second district sees six unopposed candidates for the position of barangay captain: In barangays Buhangin Proper, Indangan, Tomas Monteverde, Paradise Embak, Colasas, and Mahayag.

The majority of uncontested races come from the third district, with 11 candidates: In barangays Biao Joaquin, Dacudao, Inayangan, Lamanan, Lampianao, Megkawayan, Tamayong, Toril, Mintal Proper, Tacunan, and Malamba.

Comelec hopes for a smooth first day of the campaign period with no complaints lodged in their office regarding the candidates.

Enumerables noted that while complaints, particularly regarding vote buying, are not uncommon, the office anticipates that candidates will uphold a clean and fair campaign.

She said that they have already submitted 10 recommendations to the Comelec Central office concerning premature campaigning and vote buying.

According to Comelec Davao's record, there are approximately 47,637 candidates for the BSKE, comprising 2,932 barangay captain candidates, 25,587 candidates for barangay kagawad, 3,050 SK chairpersons, and 16,068 SK kagawads, from 1,162 barangays, 43 municipalities, and six cities in Davao Region.

In a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday afternoon, October 19, Nico Jan Bautista, a registered voter and resident of Visayan Village Tagum City, expressed his satisfaction with the early morning campaign activities.

“Naa sad mga kandidato nga naglibot-libot diria sa among lugar para magtaod sa ilang mga tarp ug gapaila-paila sa mga tao. Bilib ko kay first day of campaign, ila na jud giduso ilang tumong sa kagustuhan na manerbisyo sa among barangay (We have candidates here who are roaming around in our area, putting up tarps and introducing themselves to the people. I am amazed at how they are campaigning for their will to serve our Barangay),” Bautista said. RGP