Undas 2026 in Davao City peaceful

DAVAO City's emergency responders assisted 91 people during the three-day Undas period, most of them for heat-related conditions, an official said.

Lyndon Leovic Ancajas, acting head of the Local Emergency Communications and Response Division of Davao City Central 911, said in an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, that the observance was generally peaceful, with no major incidents recorded.

"Basically, peaceful siya. Wala'y major incident (It was basically peaceful. There was no major incident)," Ancajas said.

He said most of those assisted by responders felt faint or dizzy, weak, or had high blood pressure because of the heat. Others sustained minor wounds.

"Majority, tungod gyud sa kainit (The majority were really because of the heat)," he said.

On Nov. 2, Davao City's heat index was at 40.1°C as of 2 p.m., under the "extreme caution" level, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, the CDRRMO said, citing data from the state weather bureau Pagasa in Davao.

Around six people were brought to hospitals as a precaution. Some have since been discharged, while others were awaiting discharge, Ancajas said.

Responders also handled three grass fires at the Ma-a Public Cemetery and in Lubogan, which he said were caused by candles left unattended.

A grass fire also broke out at the Mintal Public Cemetery at around 12:18 p.m. on Nov. 2, the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC) Mintal reported in a social media post.

Barangay responders and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection Mintal Fire Station put out the fire after a resident reported smoke coming from a portion of the cemetery, the BDRRMC said.

Heat index advisories

With the El Niño expected to last until early 2027, Ancajas said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) posts heat index advisories at regular intervals so schools can monitor conditions and decide on class suspensions.

He said both local governments and school principals may suspend classes. Principals may decide on their own if a school is poorly ventilated or crowded, while local governments may act when forecasts show extreme heat in the coming days.

"It depends on the situation," Ancajas said, adding that there is no "one-rule-fits-all" approach.

He said heat mitigation measures for large events in the city have been discussed and put in place to prevent heat exhaustion.

El Niño preparations

Ancajas said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has started discussing mitigation, preparedness, and response measures for the El Niño, with the agriculture sector expected to be the most affected.

He said City Administrator Atty. Francis Mark Layog, on behalf of the mayor, has ordered follow-up meetings to update the council on the progress of these measures.

"As of now, we can see that the city government is preparing and on top of the mitigation efforts for the upcoming super El Niño," Ancajas said.

"Dugay naman ang risk ning init, mas ni-grabe siya tungod sa El Niño phenomenon (Heat has long been a risk, but it has become worse because of the El Niño phenomenon)," he said.

He also reminded the public to prepare emergency supplies that can sustain a family for at least 72 hours, and to bring umbrellas, as hot afternoons may be followed by sudden heavy rain. GRS