Underground cabling in Uyanguren done

THE Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) said that the underground cabling along Uyanguren has already been completed.

Enriczar Tia, Davao Light President and COO, said that with the second phase of the underground cabling completed, they would hold its inauguration before the Kadayawan Festival.

Tia added that they would soon start Phase 3 of the underground cabling on either C. Bangoy Street (formerly Ponciano Reyes Street) or Quirino Avenue. However, this would depend on the approval of the City Government of Davao.

“Depende na sa city kung unsa ilang priority (This depends on the city on which area is their priority),” he said in a media interview on July 21, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Phase 1 of the Uyanguren underground cabling project runs from the Davao Post Office to the Suazo area, while Phase 2 runs from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) office to the Unity Archway at the junction of Magsaysay Avenue and Quezon Boulevard.

This ongoing initiative is rooted in City Ordinance No. 0177-14, authored in 2014 by the late Councilor Leonardo Avila. The ordinance mandates the relocation of electrical and telecommunications wires underground as part of the city's broader push for modernization.

The first phase began in 2016 near City Hall and the Sangguniang Panlungsod. In March 2023, Davao Light inaugurated the first of five phases along San Pedro Street, covering 0.6 kilometers from City Hall to Quirino Avenue.

Four months later, the city government and Davao Light broke ground for Phase 2 along Ramon Magsaysay Avenue, with Phase 1 of the avenue's underground cabling switched on on April 14, 2025.

Since the project's launch, several local government units (LGUs) from Metro Manila and the Ilocos Region have visited Davao City to study the initiative and explore replicating it in their own areas. RGP