Unesco evaluators here in Davao for Mt. Apo global geopark bid

TWO evaluators from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) arrived in Davao City on Sunday, August 16, to assess Mt. Apo's bid to become a recognized global geopark.

The five-day evaluation, led by Dr. Guy Martini and Zhang Chenggong, opened with a stakeholders' dialogue at Apo View Hotel called "Partners in Stewardship: The Mt. Apo Geopark Stakeholders' Dialogue." The mission runs until Thursday, August 20.

"We are here not just to conduct an evaluation — we are here to help. We are not here to judge. We are also here to learn from you as members of the geopark family," Zhang said.

"In the next few days, Guy and I look forward to visiting geosites and meeting local guides, rangers, and managers. Together, we want to help tell the beautiful story of Mt. Apo to the whole world," he added.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 11 Director Tanya Rabat-Tan highlighted Mt. Apo's ecological and cultural significance during the dialogue.

"Mt. Apo is the grand living foundation that houses all our icons," Tan said. "It is the sanctuary where our Philippine Eagle nests, the fertile soil where the waling-waling blooms, and the volcanic cradle that feeds our fruit orchards."

Over the next few days, the evaluators will visit key sites across Davao Region and Soccsksargen to check how local efforts on geoconservation, education, and sustainable community tourism are being carried out.

The bid is a joint push by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Davao Region and Soccsksargen, DOT, local government units, and other partner groups.

DENR Assistant Secretary for Field Operations in Mindanao Martin Cleofe said the initiative is meant to show that geological heritage cannot be separated from biological heritage, noting that a geopark's real value lies in the connection between geology, ecosystems, biodiversity, culture, education, and sustainable development.

Indigenous communities with ancestral ties to the mountain — the Bagobo Klata, Bagobo Tagabawa, and Obu Manuvu — are also taking part in the evaluation.

Cleofe emphasized that they are making sure stakeholders internalize their connection with the geopark.

“Para inig interview sa ila (IP), kabalo sila unsay itubag (so that when they, the IP, are interviewed, they will know how to answer),” Cleofe said.

Mt. Apo, the country's highest peak, is already recognized as an Asean Heritage Park. Local stakeholders are hoping the global geopark title will bring international recognition to the mountain's geological features, including its active geothermal fields and volcanic formations, while helping protect its wildlife and cultural heritage.

If approved, Mt. Apo would become the second site in the Philippines included in the Unesco Global Geoparks list, after Bohol, according to DENR-Davao. GRS