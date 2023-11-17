Unexpected twist: Davao City, anticipating rain, hit by Intensity 4 earthquake

According to a report from the Ecoland Police Station to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), debris from the building fell, and the crane on a high-rise building being constructed is at risk of collapsing from an elevated position.

Contrary to videos circulating online, DCPO confirmed no reported injuries or casualties.

Nine households, comprising 50 individuals, were evacuated and are currently sheltering at the evacuation area of Barangay Hall 76-A in Bucana.

Davao City Information Office (CIO) head Harvey James Lanticse said the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) has already advised the developer of the high-rise building to take down the hanging crane while the assessment is ongoing. The company was also mandated to submit an incident report.

Lanticse also said that as of 7 p.m., there are no reported confirmed casualties due to the earthquake. No other significant damages reported as of writing.

The official said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with other frontline agencies, are continuously monitoring the situation.