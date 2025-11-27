Ungab raise alarm on alleged political use of DSWD AICS

THIRD District Representative Isidro Ungab claimed that the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program was allegedly used to lure voters during the local elections, following reports that Davao City received the highest AICS allocation.

“There was no calamity in Davao City! AICS was allegedly used by certain candidates for Davao City mayor, vice mayor, and the three congressional district seats to lure voters to their rallies, assemblies, and caucuses—and even reportedly to bankroll their poll watchers,” Ungab said in a statement on November 25, 2025.

The congressman stressed that the manner in which AICS was used constituted a violation of the law. He noted that Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson had flagged the surge in AICS allocations—from P34.27 billion in 2024 to P44.44 billion in 2025, a midterm election year.

Ungab said that DSWD AICS releases as of September 2025 showed Davao City had the highest allocation, with the second district having the second-highest. However, he argued that the figures still appeared understated, citing the absence of statistics for 2024 and the lack of reported allocations for the third district.

Meanwhile, First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte said he had reviewed the recent reports on AICS and wanted to clarify the matter. He maintained that neither his office nor his allies controlled the funds, contrary to claims presented in Senate testimonies.

He said the largest AICS allocation went to individuals aligned with the Marcos administration, including those who campaigned for the Nograleses and other administration-backed candidates in the 2025 elections.

“Needless to say, the Nograles camp and other administration-backed candidates like Javi Garcia Campos and the Al-ags apparently had access to AICS, as what the Dabawenyos were made to understand… as such, they in turn have benefited from it during the campaign period,” he said in a statement on November 26.

Dabawenyos know the truth

Ungab emphasized that voters in Davao City know how to discern the truth, including the use of government resources to influence voters. He said Dabawenyos rejected such tactics and instead voted for the candidates of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), even electing former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) to office.

“The people’s mandate was overwhelming—with all Hugpong candidates winning in almost all barangays and in almost all the prevents in Davao City,” he said.

Paolo said that despite the massive government resources deployed in favor of those aligned with the Marcoses, Dabawenyos still rejected them. He said the public saw through the “gimmicks” and “attempts to buy their loyalty.”

“Dabawenyos overwhelmingly chose the candidates of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, because our people have always voted based on service, not on handouts,” he said, noting that voters supported them because of their service and not for handouts.

He thanked the DSWD for distributing AICS in the city, even if the assistance was channeled through their “opponents,” saying the public still benefited from the funds—even if these were allegedly “cut” before reaching them.

To recall, five members of the Duterte family secured key posts in the local elections. FPRRD was proclaimed mayor; his son, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, vice mayor; and Paolo, first district representative.

Rodrigo Duterte II, Paolo’s son and FPRRD’s grandson, was proclaimed the top councilor across all three districts. Omar Duterte, sibling of Duterte II, was proclaimed second district representative. All proclaimed councilors from the first, second, and third districts were members of HTL.

Paolo said the election results serve as a reminder that no amount of AICS could overturn genuine public trust.

Call for the investigation to continue

Paolo said he fully supports the Commission on Audit (COA) review of AICS distribution procedures, the timing of releases, and verification of whether listed beneficiaries actually received the cash assistance indicated in DSWD documents.

He emphasized that transparency and accountability are non-negotiable and that public funds must never be used as a political weapon against the very people who own them.

He urged the DSWD to fully cooperate with the COA audit and called on the House of Representatives to ensure that every peso is accounted for, saying “the people of Davao City deserve no less.”

Not be distracted

Ungab stressed that the public should not be distracted from the issues surrounding AICS and should instead focus on alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, particularly in anomalous flood control initiatives. He said evidence and testimonies continue to emerge as investigations progress.

“So let us not be distracted. Let us focus first on the flood control anomalies, and may the evidence and testimonies lead to the conviction of the culprits,” he said.

He added that AICS-related anomalies will be addressed through COA’s audit, which includes checking releases, timing, and verifying whether beneficiaries received the amounts reflected in distribution forms.

Davao City among areas with highest AICS allocation

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson said on November 24, 2025, during the Senate’s marathon plenary debates on the 2026 DSWD budget, that Davao City’s first and second districts registered the highest AICS allocations in 2025.

He also noted how AICS funding ballooned during election years between 2022 and 2025.

AICS allocations were as follows: P18.240 billion in 2020; P23.560 billion in 2021; P39.767 billion in 2022; P36.818 billion in 2023; P24.269 billion in 2024; and P44.442 billion for 2025.

“For me, I am all for cash assistance, but it should be data-driven and part of a real program—not something whimsical, arbitrary, and politically motivated. It’s about time we streamline this because it’s being abused,” he said. RGP