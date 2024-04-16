Unido, MinDA boost coop on industrial parks dev’t

Davao – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido) and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) have launched the first Philippine Leadership Training Programme on Industrial Parks in Mindanao.

Over 70 government officials representing 34 local government units, MinDA, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-Economic Zone Authority, and the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority will participate in the program until April 19 at Acacia Hotel in Davao City.

The leadership training aims to equip leaders with essential skills and strategies for industrial parks development, operation, and management.

It aims to accelerate industrial growth and economic development across the Philippines.

Unido director general and managing director Fatou Haidara emphasized their commitment to supporting economic and industrial development in the Philippines by advancing industrial parks as catalysts of growth and transformation.

“If implemented properly, industrial parks can create ecosystems that benefit people and the environment, beyond serving as mere business and investment attraction models,’’ Haidara said via her video message during the opening of the program.

The program includes a series of training sessions covering various aspects of industrial parks where Unido experts will share insights and expertise on industrial park models, such as eco-industrial parks and agro-food parks.

It will also highlight lectures on investment and green financing, as well as China’s economic breakthrough and the country’s success stories, contributing knowledge and successful experiences to the discussions.

“Economic zones are not merely spaces of production but catalysts for change, engines of economic advancement, and bridges to international cooperation. They hold the potential to propel export promotion, attract Foreign Direct Investments, generate employment opportunities, and foster linkages within the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area) community,” MinDA Executive Director Undersecretary Janet Lopoz said.

Lopoz said there are currently 37 ecozones in Mindanao, with 17 in Davao, 10 in Northern Mindanao, eight in Soccsksargen, and one each in Zamboanga and Caraga.

“These ecozones encompass various sectors, including agro-industrial, IT parks, manufacturing, and tourism, reflecting the rich tapestry of economic opportunities present in our region,” she added.

Teddy Monroy, Country Representative for UNIDO in the Philippines, likewise underscored the importance of industrial parks as “platforms where the Philippines can maximize the benefits from private sector investments to achieve sustainable economic growth, generate decent quality jobs, and attain human capital development while safeguarding the environment, improving resiliency, and addressing climate change challenges.”

Complementing the international perspectives, local expertise from the Board of Investments and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority will also be integrated into the program.

Representatives from the private sector, including Aboitiz InfraCapital and Zamboanga Economic Zone, will share their valuable experiences and best practices in industrial park development and management, which will be followed by a study tour to Anflo Industrial Park to provide practical insights into real-world industrial park operations in the Philippines.

The program will culminate with a forum titled “Unlocking Industrial Economic Opportunities: Leveraging Industrial Parks and Zones in the Philippines,” consolidating the week’s learnings and guiding participants toward actionable strategies for industrial growth. (PR)