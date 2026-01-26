Unified 911 system gets revolutionary upgrade

TRUE to the Department of the Interior and Local Governments’ (DILG) vision of providing the country with a world-class emergency response system, Unified 911 command centers will soon get next-level critical communication software that will also equip first responders with state of the art tools.

Called the Unified Platform for Communications & Dispatch (UPCAD), the system consists of a field-proven dispatch console designed to meet the challenges of a demanding public safety environment plus robust smartphones, feature phones and tablets for first responders that meet high durability standards built for industrial and mission-critical use,

The global best practice on dispatch and communication for first responders on the ground was shared at the Unified Dispatch and Communications Forum held at Solaire North on January 21, an event focused on empowering first responders through connected command.

Representatives from government offices involved in peace and order, civil defense, fire protection, maritime security, the air force, civil aviation and the embassies of France and the United States attended the event.

NGA 911 Philippines and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), providers of the next-generation advanced emergency response technology used in the unified 911 system together with PLDT and ePLDT, which provides the telecommunications infrastructure and cloud hosting services for unified 911, hosted the event. Streamwide S.A., a French software company specializing in communication and operational solutions for mission critical communications, and Rug Gear, designer and manufacturer of ultra-durable emergency communication tools, also collaborated in the event.

Demonstrations held at the forum showed how the new software delivers instant, rich data to the field and tracks real-time positions with geolocation services. These boost coordination with secure Mission Critical Data (IM) and leverage Mission Critical Video as live feeds are shared from the scene.

Called TOTR or Team On The Run, the integrated communication approach will introduce modern cellular networks and data capabilities as tools to provide instant, secure and feature-rich coordination beyond traditional land mobile and hand-held radios.

The cutting edge mission critical technology will be integrated into national 911 services in February and ensure uninterrupted, secure, and reliable communication during emergencies, faster response times, greater situational awareness, and better public safety outcomes – despite climate, physical and situational challenges during the emergency. Agencies, LGUs and first responders will be linked with one another to apply solutions to emergencies.

“Unified Dispatch is not just about connecting platforms. It’s connecting people, agencies and decisions seamlessly and in real time. It’s the police, military, coast guard, disaster response and LGUs seeing the same operational picture. The calls, data and intelligence flowing securely across agencies and command centers empowered with clarity instead of complexity. The first responders are supported by technology that works with them, not against them,” explained Ishka Villacisneros, Chief Financial Officer of NGA 911 in the USA and President of NGA 911 Philippines.

As things stand, the Philippines is the only country in Southeast Asia with a complete Next Generation 911 call system, she noted, and shared that other neighboring countries are looking at the Philippines as the model for public safety in the region.

Rob Llaguno, Country Head of NGA 911 Philippines, who has spent the past five years working for a national public safety system, said “A truly effective emergency response system requires the combined efforts of the national and local governments, private and public sectors and civilian and uniformed services. A unified dispatch and communications system will empower first responders through connected command. It will improve interoperability and ensure all Filipino citizens in the country are properly served and given protection and peace of mind.” PR