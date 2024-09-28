Unified Housing roadmap to headline housing gab in Davao City

IN AN effort to shape a unified housing roadmap for the nation, the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA), in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will bring together key housing industry stakeholders at the 32nd National Developers Convention 2024 in Davao City on October 10-11, 2024.

The convention aims to address the housing sector's challenges and opportunities while developing a unified strategy to tackle the country's growing housing needs.

Themed “Puy-anan para sa tanan: Collaborating towards a Unified Housing Roadmap,” the event will gather representatives from the public and private sectors, including government officials, developers, suppliers, technology proponents, financing institutions, and beneficiaries. The primary goal is to finalize a joint resolution with recommendations to strengthen the housing sector. Discussions will focus on the Unified Housing Roadmap for 2025 - 2040, which seeks to align government and private sector efforts to meet the increasing housing demand in the Philippines.

“The main objective of the Unified Housing Industry Roadmap is to provide a clear framework for addressing the country's housing backlog,” said SHDA National Chairman, Ar. Leonardo Dayao Jr. “This roadmap will guide both government and private stakeholders with strategies, policies, and targets to help meet housing needs for the next 15 years. We have completed the first draft and are now consulting with industry stakeholders to ensure that their inputs are incorporated.”

The two-day convention, led by the National Developers Convention Chairman, Ms. Maya Colayco, will cover topics such as the Philippine Development Plan and Housing Industry Roadmap, streamlining permitting processes, and the development potential of emerging local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao. Financing and incentive mechanisms for the housing sector will also be discussed, along with best practices for sustainable and resilient housing. Success stories from Mindanao-based developers will be highlighted, offering insights on replicating their achievements in other regions.

The convention will also align the Unified Housing Roadmap with the Marcos Administration’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH). DHSUD will present program implementation details, aiming to encourage private sector participation.

Building on the success of last year’s National Developers Convention in Cebu City, which saw over 500 attendees, SHDA National President Atty. Joy Manaog stated, “The decision to hold the convention in Davao City is part of SHDA's effort to strengthen regional participation. We believe that involving local developers and government executives in these discussions is crucial in addressing the unique housing challenges in their areas. Mindanao, in particular, offers vast opportunities for housing development, and we aim to generate greater interest and investment in the region.”

Key government speakers at the event include Dr. Girlie Grace Igtiben, Director of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA); Atty. Angelito Aguila, Director of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD); Anna Liza Bonagua, Director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Bureau of Local Government Development (DILG-BLGD); Atty. Gerardo Sirios, Administrator of the Land Registration Authority (LRA); Luis Meinrado Pangulayan, Undersecretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR); Marilene Acosta, Chief Executive Officer of the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF); and Atty. Anne Lorraine Garcia-Marquez, Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

For more information and to register for the 32nd SHDA - DHSUD National Developers Convention 2024, visit https://shda.ph/puy-anan-para-sa-tanan/ or contact shda.secretariat@gmail.com. PR