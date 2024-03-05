Unit 1 overall Dcaa Meet 2024 champion

Unit 1 emerged overall champion in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024, concluding with the swimming competition held at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex (DDNSC) in Tagum City on Sunday afternoon, March 4.

Accumulating 151 gold medals, 112 silvers, and 98 bronzes, Unit 1 dominated both the elementary and secondary divisions.

Unit 3 secured a distant second place with a medal count of 79-72-140, followed by Unit 2 in third place with 75-95-78.

Unit 6, representing the Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs), claimed the fourth spot with an 18-22-15 medal count. Unit 4 (40-36-109) took fifth place, and Unit 5, representing the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa), secured sixth place with 40 golds, 32 silvers, and 14 bronzes.

Units 7 (Dacisaa-Davao Integrated Schools Athletic Association) and 8 (Daprisa-Davao Association of Private Schools and Administrators) finished seventh (27-26-36) and eighth (23-33-21), respectively.

BOXING

Boxers from Unit 1, led by Davao City National High School (DCNHS) and Vicenta C. Nograles National High School (VCNNHS), cornered five golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Notable victories included John Mooreh Bacsan defeating Ronnie Repe in the youth minimumweight title bout via points and Rich Mon Siega winning the junior pinweight championship against Rafer Arebado of Unit 2.

Youth bantamweight Nico Carlo Insigne of Unit 1 beat David Joseph Carbonell of Unit 2 via a referee-stopped-contest (RSC)-head.

Junior flyweight Brix Allin Batocael and junior light bantamweight Mark Joseph Ducado also contributed golds for Unit 1, outclassing Unit 4 pugs Justin Matunog and Christian Tenorio, respectively.

Silver medalists for Unit 1 were Jet Femme Fornes (school boys pinweight), Niko Gonzales Paguia (junior bantamweight), and John David Angcon (junior light flyweight). Prince Arm Cole added a bronze for Unit 1.

Coach Jay Reeve Guerrero said, "The Unit 1 boxers' efforts and hard work paid off." He and Shem Damiles Supino mentored the Unit 1 boxing team. MLSA