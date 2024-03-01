Unit 1 retains lead in Dcaa Meet 2024

Unit 1 retained its lead in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 by harvesting a total of 30 gold medals, 16 silvers, and seven bronzes as of 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024. The unit is bannered by athletes from Sta. Ana, San Roque, Maa, and Buhangin A and B.

Arch-rival Unit 3 claimed the second spot with 21 golds, 15 silvers, and 22 bronzes behind its athletes coming from Talomo A and B, Binugao, Daliaon, Piedad, and Matina.

Unit 4 (Baguio, Calinan, General Roxas, Marilog A, B, and C, Tugbok A and B) claimed the third spot with a 12-8-24 medal count, followed by Unit 5-Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) placing fourth with six golds, five silvers, and two bronzes while Unit 2 (Paquibato, Malabog, Bunawan, Tibungco, Bangoy) landed at fifth place with three golds, 24 silvers, and 16 bronzes.

Unit 6 (Davao Association of Catholic Schools) took the sixth spot with a 2-1-2 medal haul.

Daprisa (0-2-3) and Dacisa (0-0-5) settled for the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.