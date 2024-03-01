Unit 1 retains lead in Dcaa Meet 2024

Unit 1 retained its lead in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 by harvesting a total of 30 gold medals, 16 silvers, and seven bronzes as of 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024. The unit is bannered by athletes from Sta. Ana, San Roque, Maa, and Buhangin A and B.
Arch-rival Unit 3 claimed the second spot with 21 golds, 15 silvers, and 22 bronzes behind its athletes coming from Talomo A and B, Binugao, Daliaon, Piedad, and Matina.
Unit 4 (Baguio, Calinan, General Roxas, Marilog A, B, and C, Tugbok A and B) claimed the third spot with a 12-8-24 medal count, followed by Unit 5-Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) placing fourth with six golds, five silvers, and two bronzes while Unit 2 (Paquibato, Malabog, Bunawan, Tibungco, Bangoy) landed at fifth place with three golds, 24 silvers, and 16 bronzes.
Unit 6 (Davao Association of Catholic Schools) took the sixth spot with a 2-1-2 medal haul.
Daprisa (0-2-3) and Dacisa (0-0-5) settled for the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.
Meanwhile, multi-titled Christian Nathaniel Angus captured the secondary boys' tennis gold for Unit 5 at the GSIS Heights Tennis Club. The Grade 11 student of Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) defeated Ananda Marga Special Academic Institution student Errol Daniel Giducos of Unit 8 in their championship match, 8-3.
Angus had also outclassed Giducos in the semifinals, 8-4. However, Giducos climbed his way back again from the loser's bracket to arrange a title clash against Angus.
Both players along with third placers Ian Xendrick Gayem of Maa National High School (Unit 1) and Edmar Cadinas of Brokenshire College of Toril (Unit 8) qualified for the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024.
MMCM taekwondo jin Frederick Manuel Cabe added a gold medal for Unit 5 after topping the secondary boys poomsae men individual event as teammates Danielle Grace Choi and Isaiah Francis Campos combined forces to bag the secondary poomsae mixed silver.
MMCM's welterweight Nikolas Colmenares and finweight Alexis Ganaban each contributed a bronze for Unit 5 in kyurogi.
Eric John Bolonos and Roderick Calla coached the team.
In athletics, Stacey Nicole Cañeda of Unit 5 annexed the gold in the secondary girls 400-meter hurdles, clocking one minute and 12.5 seconds at the University of Mindanao (UM) track oval. Quenie Macaranan of Unit 4 (1:16.82) and Princess Aleyah Caintic of Unit 5 (1:25.37) earned silver and bronze, respectively.
In the secondary girl's discus throw, Princess Heart Altubar of Unit 4 secured the secondary girl's discus throw gold having registered 31.48 meters over Unit 5's Kristal Molina (29.04m) and Unit 2's Fraigne Angel dela Peña (23.37m) who claimed the next two medals.
In volleyball, the Matina Central Elementary School-bannered Unit 3 survived past Unit 1, 31-29, 25-17, to clinch the secondary boys gold medal at the Davao City National High School gym on Friday, March 1. Unit 1 took the silver while Unit 4 salvaged the bronze after a rousing 25-4, 25-18 victory over Unit 4. MLSA