Unit 5’s Mary Jane Pagayon bags first Dcaa Meet 2024 gold medal

Pagayon, the youngest among four children of a PUJ driver, expressed joy, saying, "I’m happy kay unexpected kaayo. Kabalo ko nga pareha rami ga training sakong mga kalaban (I'm happy because it's so unexpected. I knew that my competitors and I trained hard)."

She started running in fifth grade, and this year's Dcaa Meet marks her fourth appearance.

She also competed in the Davraa Meet 2023 in Tagum City, collecting four gold medals.

Pagayon, who will next compete in 800m and 1,500m, dedicated her win to her family, especially her supportive parents.

She also thanked her coaches, trainers, and the Emar management.

Leaving a message of inspiration for her fellow athletes, she said, "Sa mga bata diha nga naga sugod palang, padayon lang ta. Kita man tanan mo sugod sa hinay, hantud sa gusto nato ma improve man ta kung buhaton gyud nato mag-train taga-adlaw (For those who are starting out, let's just keep going. We all start slowly, until we want to improve, if we really train every day)."