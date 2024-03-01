Unit 5’s Mary Jane Pagayon bags first Dcaa Meet 2024 gold medal

Mary Jane Pagayon of Unit 5-Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) secured the first gold medal at the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 by topping the secondary girls 3,000-meter run finals at the University of Mindanao (UM) track oval on Thursday, February 29.
The 16-year-old Grade 11 student of Emar Human and Environmental College Inc. clocked 11 minutes and 48.58 seconds, beating teammate Janel Cabiles (12:19.72) and Sara Jane Espelita of Unit 2 (12:32.16), who claimed the silver and bronze, respectively.
Pagayon, the youngest among four children of a PUJ driver, expressed joy, saying, "I’m happy kay unexpected kaayo. Kabalo ko nga pareha rami ga training sakong mga kalaban (I'm happy because it's so unexpected. I knew that my competitors and I trained hard)."
She started running in fifth grade, and this year's Dcaa Meet marks her fourth appearance.
She also competed in the Davraa Meet 2023 in Tagum City, collecting four gold medals.
Pagayon, who will next compete in 800m and 1,500m, dedicated her win to her family, especially her supportive parents.
She also thanked her coaches, trainers, and the Emar management.
Leaving a message of inspiration for her fellow athletes, she said, "Sa mga bata diha nga naga sugod palang, padayon lang ta. Kita man tanan mo sugod sa hinay, hantud sa gusto nato ma improve man ta kung buhaton gyud nato mag-train taga-adlaw (For those who are starting out, let's just keep going. We all start slowly, until we want to improve, if we really train every day)."
NEWBIE DELIGHT
Meanwhile, Raichell Mae Pagunsan of Unit 4 clinched the elementary girls' 400m hurdles gold, having timed 1:23:00. She bested Eurhica Zwethy Grace Pondoyo of Unit 1 (1:27.97) who copped the silver, and Princess Bea Joyce Baquita of Unit 3 (1:28.82) who ended up with the bronze.
The eldest daughter of a coconut farmer dedicated her victory to her parents, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support leading up to the competition.
Despite facing financial constraints, her parents made sure she had everything she needed for the event.
"Bisa'g wala nami'y kwarta kay naningkamot gihapon sila makabayad mi'g jersey (Even though we don't have money, they still made an effort to pay for my jersey)," tearfully shared the first-time participant of the Dcaa Meet from Calinan Central Elementary School .
Pagunsan, drawing inspiration from her cousin, became emotional upon securing a Davraa Meet spot, bringing her one step closer to realizing her Palarong Pambansa dream.
Her victory is a testament to months of dedication and resilience, setting an example worth emulating.
In the secondary boys' long jump, Jed Marco Jerosalem of Unit 2 (6.09 meters) annexed the gold over Dan Rheb Francisco of Unit 5 (6.05m) and Alonar Roble Jr. of Unit 4 (6.01m).
FIRST DAY WINNERS
Unit 1 elementary girls secured back-to-back victories. They first subdued Unit 3, 25-13, 25-17, and then convincingly defeated Unit 6, 25-11, 25-9.
Unit 2 also stayed unbeaten after two matches, dominating Unit 8 (25-4, 25-7) and Unit 4 (25-23, 21-25, 25-11).
Unit 3, for its part, spanked Unit 5, 25-9, 25-4.
In secondary girls volleyball, Unit 1 posted two wins over Unit 8 (25-8, 25-13) and Unit 2 (25-16, 25-8).
Units 5, 3, and 6 also entered the winning column with triumphs over Units 2, 4, and 8, respectively. WITH REPORTS FROM KARL BRYAN PORRAS, ROLLY TORREFIEL , CHADREV PAUL CARPE, EZEKIAH MORALES, AND MARY CRIS EUSEBIO| SUNSTAR INTERNS