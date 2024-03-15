United Airlines to serve Cebu route by July

In a significant move to expand its route network, Mactan-Cebu International Airport is set to welcome United Airlines' daily flights originating from Tokyo's Narita International Airport, starting July 31st, 2024.

Travelers will benefit from seamless connectivity, with the new Tokyo-Cebu flights offering convenient links to key U.S. destinations served by United Airlines, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Newark, and Houston.

United Airlines, boasting the largest and most diversified international route network among U.S. carriers, presently offers non-stop services to an impressive 134 international destinations across 67 countries.

The partnership between Mactan-Cebu International Airport and United Airlines is poised to streamline travel for visitors from the United States, providing seamless access to Cebu and unlocking pathways to renowned tourist destinations such as Bohol, Siargao, Boracay, Siquijor, and other gems in Central and Southern Philippines.

Athanasios Titonis, CEO of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, expresses optimism that this groundbreaking partnership will serve as a catalyst, inspiring other global carriers to collaborate with the airport. "The growing demand for flights from various global destinations underscores the need for strategic partnerships like this one to effectively meet travelers' needs. Our mission is to showcase the unparalleled beauty of the Philippines to the world. With some of the world’s most stunning beaches and unique experiences found only here, we hope other global carriers recognize the immense potential, particularly in Cebu, and join us in expanding our route network."

Aligned with Mactan-Cebu International Airport's vision of evolving into a Hub Airport, while pursuing its goal of becoming the gateway to tourism in the Philippines, anticipate the arrival of more global carriers. These carriers are poised to enhance connectivity, linking the Philippines to an expanded array of cities worldwide.