Davao Light inaugurates new Panabo substation to boost power reliability

PANABO CITY — Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. inaugurated the 10-megavolt-ampere (MVA) San Pedro Substation in Barangay San Pedro on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, as the company strengthens power reliability and expands capacity to meet rising electricity demand in Panabo City and nearby areas. The 69/13.8-kilovolt facility primarily serves the 63-hectare Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE), a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-accredited agro-industrial park, and also provides additional capacity for surrounding communities. Davao Light energized the facility on August 2 and successfully loaded it on August 8, marking the completion of the first phase of the project.

Davao Light Senior Assistant Vice President for North Davao Arnel Bersabe said the company built the facility in response to increasing demand from industrial customers and locators in the area.

“This substation has an initial capacity of 10 MVA. This will serve the growth that’s here in the area,” Bersabe said.

He added that the presence of large industrial customers creates demand for new infrastructure, and Davao Light continues to invest in facilities that can support business expansion.

“With those growth, that’s why we’re building this kind of facilities: the transmission line and substation,” he said.

Bersabe said industrial development also creates employment opportunities and generates local economic activity, while reliable power provides the infrastructure needed to sustain that growth.

“Industrial customers, which we serve, it’s really heartwarming for Davao Light to serve this kind of growth in the area, since this creates employment opportunity [and] local revenue growth in the area that we serve,” he said.

He added that the San Pedro Substation forms part of the company’s broader efforts to match infrastructure investments with projected demand across its franchise area.

Davao Light will implement the second phase of the project and add another 33 MVA of capacity by December 2027, bringing the substation’s total planned capacity to 43 MVA. “Next year, we will be implementing the second phase of this substation, another 33 MVA, so on top of the existing 10 MVA,” Bersabe said. He also said a substation of this scale would generally require an investment of at least P100 million, although he did not provide the exact project cost. “Typically, building a substation is at least, I don’t know the exact numbers, but if you build that kind of substation, at least it’s a hundred million investment,” he said.

Bersabe said the project team had to manage the delivery of equipment sourced from overseas, and the company coordinated the arrival of these materials with the construction schedule to complete the project on time. “It’s really on the lead time, managing the lead time, ensuring that the arrival of those equipment is aligned to the target date,” he said. He added that Damosa Land’s support also helped Davao Light secure the site because the developer provided the property through a long-term arrangement.

The company equipped the facility with digital systems that transmit alarms, readings and operational data to Davao Light’s central control station in Bunawan, Davao City. “Signals, alarms, readings, and the data are being transmitted to a remote place. Now, we have a central control station in Bunawan, and we can remotely access this one,” Bersabe said. Under Phase 2, Davao Light will further develop the facility into a fully digital substation with automated monitoring and real-time data transmission, and the upgraded system will allow engineers to detect and address issues more efficiently. The facility will also incorporate a solar power system for lighting and other operational needs, while a rainwater harvesting system will support cleaning and routine maintenance.

Bersabe said Davao Light continues to implement infrastructure projects in other parts of Davao del Norte, including Carmen and Santo Tomas, as the company prepares for future electricity demand. He said Davao Light uses competitive bidding for equipment, contractors and power supply, and the company aims to maintain competitive rates while expanding its network. “We remain committed in providing reliable power, steady power, dependable power at the most cost-reasonable price,” he said.

Davao Light President and Chief Operating Officer Enriczar Tia said the new facility will strengthen the grid that serves businesses and communities in Panabo City and neighboring areas. “The San Pedro Substation powers the economic engines in the AIE, Panabo, and neighboring areas,” Tia said. He added that the project provides room for continued growth and reflects Davao Light’s long-term investment in a stronger and more resilient distribution network. Davao Light, an Aboitiz Power Corp. subsidiary, inaugurated the facility as it marks its 80th year of operations.