Filipino-Chinese community in Davao City celebrates New Year on Bucana Bridge

THE Bucana Bridge that connects the coastal road in Davao City lit up in bright festive colors on Monday evening, February 16, 2026, as the city ushered in the Chinese New Year, drawing residents, officials, and members of the Davao Filipino-Chinese community.

The ceremony started shortly after 6 p.m., with families gathering along the 1.34-kilometer bridge to witness the lighting, marking its second illumination since reopening. Cultural performances and music created a lively atmosphere by the riverside.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte led the lighting ceremony alongside representatives from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao City, underscoring the long-standing relationship between the city and China.

In his speech, Duterte emphasized unity despite political differences at the national level.

“What is important is unity and helping one another,” he said, adding that solidarity remains Davao City’s strength.

He also described China as a friend of the Philippines and acknowledged its contribution to the country’s economy. The mayor noted that the bridge was presented as a gift to former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during his birthday, when the Duterte patriarch was still the country’s leader, reflecting positive diplomatic ties.

Duterte further mentioned the political tensions that followed the recent elections, but expressed confidence that Dabawenyos would stay united and continue moving forward despite external challenges.

The lighting ceremony symbolized hope, prosperity, and new beginnings as Davao City welcomed the Lunar New Year, highlighting the city’s diverse culture and strong sense of community.

The P3.1 billion, Chinese-funded four-lane Bucana Bridge forms part of the Davao City Coastal Road project. It is designed to shorten travel time, ease traffic congestion, and stand as a key infrastructure landmark in the region.

The bridge handles more than 14,000 vehicles each day.

Funding for the project was provided through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) grant from the People’s Republic of China.

At the time of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s visit, the bridge was more than 99% complete. It was subsequently opened to the public on December 19, 2025. CYNDIE VILLAESTER LAJERA, DNSC INTERN