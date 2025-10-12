DepEd-Davao denies nationwide F2F class suspension rumors

THE Department of Education–Davao Region (DepEd-Davao Region) denied circulating claims that face-to-face classes would be suspended nationwide from October 15 to December 2025 following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, and several other parts of the Philippines.

Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao Region, told SunStar Davao that the department had no knowledge of the source of the false announcement, saying it may have come from “unscrupulous individuals” trying to sow confusion in the community rather than offering prayers and support for those affected by the earthquake.

Atillo clarified that under Executive Order 66, the authority to declare the suspension of classes lies with the Local Chief Executive, who can best assess the actual situation in their area. He noted that the fake announcement, which claimed to cover the entire country, was “not feasible” and “not appropriately correct.”

In a Facebook post, Atillo warned the public that the message circulating online about a shift to online and modular classes due to successive earthquakes was “fake news.” He reiterated that DepEd had not issued such an announcement.

“Always ascertain the official declarations relative to class suspensions due to the ground shaking incidents from your Local Government Units (LGUs). Don’t believe!” he wrote in his post on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

He urged the public to verify information only through legitimate DepEd channels, such as the official Facebook pages of DepEd Region XI and DepEd Philippines, or through their respective local government units, instead of immediately believing posts on social media.

Atillo emphasized that the department prioritizes the safety of teachers and learners, explaining that schools deemed unsafe for occupancy would not be used. In such cases, DepEd would look for alternatives such as Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS). If none were available, schools would implement Alternative Learning Modalities like modular or online learning.

“We do not immediately employ [a shift to modular learning]. Of course, there is a need to suspend or cancel face-to-face classes first. We will still look for ways—kung pananglitan naa pa gyud magamit dira sa palibot [if there is still something usable in the area]—then we would utilize that,” he said.

Atillo added that the department is still finalizing the number of affected school structures and students. Inspections are ongoing, and official figures will be released once assessments are completed.

Earlier, Education Secretary Sonny Angara visited Manay to assess the extent of damage to school infrastructure, using data gathered through the Radar Report System.

“Together with other national agencies, we activate our personnel in the field to work hand in hand, closely monitor, and assess the damages caused by the earthquakes,” Angara said. He added that schools may shift to applicable learning modalities to ensure continuity of learning.

Meanwhile, DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo conducted an ocular inspection of school buildings, joined by district supervisors and school heads. He said that while severe damage had been anticipated, the actual impact turned out to be less destructive.

“I was expecting massive damage to properties and structures, but I’m thankful to see that our schools have remained largely intact,” Farnazo said.

“Most importantly, there are no casualties among our learners and DepEd personnel,” he added.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10, 2025, affected several areas across the Davao Region, injuring hundreds, prompting mass evacuations, and leading to temporary tsunami warnings in some coastal areas.

Following the tremors, several local and provincial government units suspended classes and work to prioritize safety assessments. Among them were the City Government of Davao, the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte, Tagum City, Panabo City, the Island Garden City of Samal, and the Provincial Governments of Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental. RGP