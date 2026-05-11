UP Manila opens BS Radiologic Tech

THE University of the Philippines Board of Regents approved the Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology (BS RadTech) in the UP Manila College of Allied Medical Professions during its 1408th meeting on April 30, 2026.

This decision addresses the national healthcare shortage while creating immediate openings for students through the 2026 Degree Program with Available Slots (DPWAS).

By integrating the program into this year's enrollment cycle, UP Manila provides a pathway for UPCAT qualifiers who met admission standards but were limited by quota restrictions in other health sciences.

In a statement, UP President Angelo Jimenez said, “This new program allows the university to offer students a direct route into a high-demand health profession.”

A committee led by Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Bernadette Heizel Manapat-Reyes and College of Allied Medical Professions (CAMP) Dean Esmerita Rotor developed the curriculum.

To meet international standards, the program was benchmarked against leading Southeast Asian institutions, specifically Chulalongkorn University, Chulabhorn Royal Academy, and Mahidol University in Thailand. The development process was further supported by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Technical Panel for Radiologic Technology Education.

The program responds to the Private Sector Advisory Council’s report on a health human resource crisis, citing a national deficit of nearly 19,000 radiologic technologists. With only 19,732 practicing professionals and five public institutions currently offering the degree, UP Manila’s entry broadens access to affordable training and stabilizes the diagnostic workforce pipeline.

As the national Health Sciences Center, UP Manila provides direct integration with the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), where students will undergo clinical training using technologies such as digital radiography, MRI, and CT systems.

Clinical training will be supervised by PGH radiologic technologists and a multidisciplinary pool of specialists in radiology and medical physics.

These preceptors will provide the technical proficiency and clinical experience required for modern practice. Chancellor Michael Tee stated that this move reflects a comprehensive approach to health sciences education, aiming to close the diagnostic gap and strengthen the Philippine health system. Qualified UPCAT examinees with a University Predicted Grade (UPG) of at least 2.58 may apply for the inaugural batch through the UP admissions portal. PR