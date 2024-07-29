UP Mindanao `godfather’ Angie Angliongto dies at 88

SEBASTIAN 'Angie' L. Angliongto, a key figure in creating the University of the Philippines (UP) in Mindanao, has passed away at 88.

Known as the “Godfather of UP Mindanao,” Angliongto's life was deeply connected to his UP education and UP Mindanao.

A proud graduate of UP Los Baños College of Agriculture Class of 1959, he became a member of the UP Alumni Association Davao (UPAAD) in the 1950s.

“Various talks between UP officials and the Davao alumni continued over the years, leading to efforts to extend UP education to southern Philippines,” UP Mindanao wrote on their official Facebook page, citing “The UP Mindanao Story,” an unpublished manuscript by Dr. Agnes S. Togon. Angliongto was elected president of Upaad in 1988, when support for creating a UP in Mindanao was growing.

A "Resolution for the Promotion and Establishment of a UP unit in Davao City" was released at the 12th UP Regional Alumni Institute in 1989, hosted by UPAAD.

Angliongto, serving as conference chairman, signed the resolution on November 25, 1989. Bills were subsequently drafted by Sen. Edgardo Angara, Rep. Carlos Padilla, and Rep. Prospero Nograles. To support these legislative measures, UPAAD created a concept and position paper.

In 1992, President Fidel V. Ramos attended the 2nd Mindanao Business Conference as the keynote speaker. Seizing the opportunity, Angie handed him the position paper.

President Ramos, surprised to learn that Mindanao lacked a UP unit, wrote to Senator Teofisto Guingona to form a fact-finding committee. Rep. Elias B. Lopez eventually submitted House Bill 13382, which became Republic Act 7889, the "UP Mindanao Act," signed into law by President Ramos in 1995.

The UP Mindanao Foundation, established by Angie and his fellow graduates, has since supported faculty and students with scholarships. Angie served as an advisor to many UP Mindanao administrators, represented the school to potential benefactors, and regularly attended graduation ceremonies.

Beyond UP, Anggie was a JCI Philippines' 1976 National President, chairman emeritus of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce Industry, Inc. (DCCCII), and chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

His wake is at the Venice Room, Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes and Crematory from July 26 – 30, 2024.

Tribute

Following his death, the UPFMI shared a heartfelt tribute as posted by Sheila San Jose-Allado on her official Facebook account: “Your presence in our lives was a gift that we will forever cherish. You were a beacon of light, offering kindness, wisdom, and love to everyone around you. Your laughter, smile, and unwavering support have left an indelible mark on our hearts.”

“We are grateful to have a remarkable leader, mentor, and friend to many of us, the lessons you taught, and the love you gave so freely. Though you are no longer with us, your spirit lives on in the memories we hold and the lives you touched,” they stated.

Meanwhile the Davao City Chamber of Commerce Industry, Inc. (DCCCII), on its Facebook page, stated, “He had undoubtedly played a pivotal role in driving the city's economic progress. His profound knowledge and wisdom have left an indelible mark on the business community, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

MinDA described him as an emphatic leader whose wisdom and legacy in business have significantly impacted the entire Mindanao island. “He was one of the staunch advocates for the MinDA creation as the permanent body to oversee and integrate Mindanao’s socioeconomic development. It was also during his time that Executive Order 512 was amended, which strengthened MEDCo’s functions, including being the Philippine coordinating office for BIMP-Eaga,” read the statement. DEF