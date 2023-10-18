Up to 75K daily passengers at Dcott during holidays

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) is gearing up for a surge in passengers during the upcoming "long weekend," which is expected to bring in an additional 35,000 passengers daily compared to the usual numbers.

Dcott manager Aisa Usop bared this on Wednesday morning, October 18, 2023, during the AFP-PNP Press Corps media forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Usop said that on regular days, only 700-800 bus trips are carrying 25,000-30,000 passengers. However, due to three holidays including the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), All Saints/Souls Day, and weekends from the last week of October to the first week of November, they are anticipating 1000-1,500 trips with more than 50,000 to 75,000 passengers daily.

“Expect gyud ta'g daghan na mga passengers ilabina karon nga grabe ang long-weekend and daghan gyud sya because wala namay pandemic. Remember, our Davao City Transport Terminal is a very unique terminal kay dili lang kita naga-cater sa atoang mga provinces but we have routes going to Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao (We really expect a lot of passengers, especially now that there is a long weekend and because we are not in a pandemic. Remember, our Davao City Transport Terminal is very unique because we not only cater to our provinces, but have routes going to Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao)," she said.

Usop also said that they have started collaborating with the city’s security personnel, multipliers, and task forces to enhance Dcott's security measures.

“Tabangan ta sa atoang mga securities diria para mapahugtan pa ang seguridad sa terminal. Daghan tag mga ordinances nga i-implement sama nalang sa mga pagbawal sa mga hinagiban nga mga butang, unattended bags, ug uban pa (Our security personnel here will help us to strengthen the security of the terminal. We have many ordinances to be implemented such as carrying deadly weapons, unattended bags, and more)," she added. DEF