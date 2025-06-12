Update civil registration docs, Dabawenyos urged

THE City Government of Davao’s Civil Registrar’s Office urged Dabawenyos to update and authenticate their civil registration documents, as doing so would prevent them from facing problems related to the accessibility of public services requiring civil documents.

Mark Daryl Lampitok, death division representative of Davao City Civil Registry, emphasized the need to maintain accurate records, citing persistent issues such as outdated entries, delayed reporting, and incomplete documentation.

Lampitok explained that these problems continue to affect the quality and accessibility of public services tied to civil documents.

He said that their office is pushing for the synchronization and digitalization of Local Civil Registration (LCR) data across all barangays. This effort aims to establish a more reliable and efficient database for essential records, such as birth, marriage, and death certificates.

The office has also been closely monitoring the civil registration practices of different barangays and providing technical assistance to ensure compliance with national laws and standards. Lampitok stressed that many residents remain unaware of the importance of updating their records, which contributes to inaccuracies in the system.

Among the most common challenges faced by the Death Division are late registrations, missing details, and clerical errors. To address this, the office continues to provide orientations and guidance for individuals seeking to update their documents.

Those who wish to process updates must present valid government-issued identification, supporting legal documents such as affidavits or court orders, and pay the applicable fees. The Civil Registry Office assured the public that its personnel are ready to assist with queries and special cases, particularly those involving corrections and delayed filings.

“Timely and accurate civil registration is not just a legal requirement — it is vital for accessing basic government services,” Lampitok said, calling on barangay officials and local government units (LGUs) to help raise awareness and encourage residents to take action.

In accordance with Republic Act No. 3753 or the Civil Registry Law, the office is also strengthening its coordination with other government agencies to reduce discrepancies, improve data-sharing, and ensure consistency in public records.

To further raise awareness, the Civil Registry Office will roll out campaigns via social media, radio broadcasts, and community outreach activities. These efforts aim to inform the public about the steps needed to correct or update their records and the long-term benefits of doing so.

The digitalization and modernization of civil registration services are also in line with the government’s broader push for digital transformation, with accurate civil registry data playing a crucial role in national identity systems, welfare programs, and other government transactions. Cristine Joy S. Villanueva, SPAMAST Intern