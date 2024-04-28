UPMin men's varsity team, Sakya FC rule Kagitingan Cup 2024 football

The University of the Philippines Mindanao men's varsity team (UPMin MFVT) and Sakya Football Club (FC) emerged as champions in the recently concluded Kagitingan Cup 2024 held at the UP Mindanao Admin Field in Mintal.
UPMin MFVT claimed a 2-1 victory over Davao Strikers FC in the men's division title match, securing the win via penalty shootout after a scoreless draw.
Jopheth Mendoza and Paul Vincent Elises were UPMin MFVT's scorers.
Davao Strikers FC took the runner-up position, while Calinan FC placed third in the tournament organized by Siki ni Obli and the NSTP Program.
In the men's special awards, UPMin MFVT's Cefie Gabisan was named most valuable player and best striker, Renier Resurrection received best goalkeeper, and Elises was honored as best midfielder.
Michael John Peñafiel of Davao Strikers FC was recognized as the best defender.
In the women's event, Sakya FC clinched the title after defeating UPMin women's varsity team (WVT), 3-2, in a penalty shootout.
Nikkita Yee, Erikka Yee, and Thoni Colegio knocked in the much-needed goals for Sakya FC, while UPMin WVT leaned on Moira Isabella Calizo and Ejay Dumaboc.
UPMin WVT and Lady Knights FC finished second and third, respectively.
Thoni Rose Colegio of Sakya FC bagged the MVP award, while her teammates Fiona Lei Flores and Zuleika Yee received the best goalkeeper and best striker honors, respectively.
UPMin WVT's Calizo (best midfielder) and Thea Libre (best defender) also claimed individual awards, alongside Akia Cayabyab, recipient of the Rampa Mo Yan Dzai.
Winning teams received trophies, medals, certificates, and merchandise items. Special awardees received medals, goodie bags, certificates, and mugs, while MVPs additionally received jerseys and socks. Sixteen teams, eight in each category, competed in the league. MLSA