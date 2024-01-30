UPMin offers projects to ADB-Pristine program

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin) presented its leading research and development projects before a visiting Asian Development Bank (ADB) team on January 20, 2024, in response to the ADB's call for proposals for "Promoting Research and Innovation to Strengthen Transformation of Industries and Enterprises (Pristine)."

"Innovation is one of our key pillars in UP Mindanao...we need to build an innovation ecosystem, and we in UP Mindanao have started to build that ecosystem," said UPMin Chancellor Lyre Anni Murao in her welcome message.

Key projects presented included the UPMin Technology Business Incubator, focusing on impact-driven startups in Davao Region, presented by Asst. Prof. Miguel Guillermo. Dr. Melvin Pasaporte presented the "Knowledge, Innovation, Science, and Technology (KIST) Park" and the "UP Mindanao Lactic Acid Technology Commercialization Roadmap." Assoc. Prof. Dann Marie del Mundo introduced the "Food Processing Pilot Plant" for value-added food products, and Ms. Ediflor Yanong outlined the therapeutic and diagnostic kit plans of the Phil. Genome Center Mindanao.

The ADB team of Fook Yen Chong, Vishal Aditya Potluri, Jose Tiusongco II, Samuel Ang King Wee, Shaun Welbourne-Wood, Arndt Husar, and Yashpal Malik, gave incisive questions and feedback. Ms. AJ Gabriel represented the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the forum.

Among the UPMin partners who engaged in networking and shared insights were private sector partners from Marsman Drysdale Agribusiness Group, Belvis Farms, Rosario's Delicacies, Phil. Agri-Ventures Corp., ICT Davao, and the public sector partners Southern Philippines Medical Center, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Information and Communications Technology, DTI, and the UP System team of Aubrey Diane Francisco and Jose Emmanuel Reverente.

The UPMin efforts address the Sustainable Development Goals of poverty alleviation, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, economic growth, industry, and innovation, among others. PR