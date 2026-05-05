UPMin opens School of Medicine, calls on aspiring doctors, donors

THE University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) has officially announced the opening of its School of Medicine (SoMed) for the Academic Year 2026–2027 to address the long-standing shortage of physicians in Mindanao.

Described by the officials of the government institution as “a new era of regional health,” the medical school was approved by the UP Board of Regents on April 30, 2026, anchored on social accountability, culturally grounded service, and community-based problem-solving.

Mission-driven medical education

UPMin emphasized that SoMed is not just another medical school but a training ground for “physician-leaders” who will serve underserved communities across Mindanao – from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (Gidas) to urban centers.

The five-year Doctor of Medicine program will adopt the Organ System Integrated (OSI) curriculum of the UP Manila School of Health Sciences, combining foundational sciences, clinical training, and immersive internships.

The curriculum is designed to be community-based and focused on primary healthcare, ensuring graduates are equipped to respond to the region’s unique health challenges.

Students admitted to the program will also be required to sign a return service agreement, committing to serve in Mindanao for at least three years after graduation.

Limited slots, rigorous screening

The university announced that only 35 slots are available for the pioneering batch of medical students. Applicants must be Filipino citizens, preferably with a science or health-related degree, and must have a National Medical Admission Test (NMAT) score of at least 90. The application period runs from May 4 to May 31, 2026, with classes set to begin in August 2026.

Screening will be conducted in two stages: an initial evaluation of submitted documents, followed by a panel interview for top applicants.

Scholarships and call for support

Recognizing financial barriers to medical education, UPMin is also pushing for strong community and institutional support through the UPMFI Medical Scholarship Bridge Program.

“Invest in an Iskolar. Invest in Mindanao,” reads the campaign tagline, highlighting that around 60 percent of aspiring doctors come from financially challenged backgrounds. The program seeks donors who can sponsor medical students, with contributions starting at ₱1,000 per month. CEA