UPMin tops inter-agency sportsfest 2024

THE University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) emerged as the overall champion in the recently concluded annual Inter-agency Sportsfest 2024 at the Davao City-UP Sports Complex, Mintal, Davao City.

UP Mindanao secured the top spot with 970 points, surpassing the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 11, which earned 855 points. The Department of Science and Technology (Dost) 11 followed closely in third place with 840 points.

The Philippine Science High School Southern Mindanao Campus (PSHS-SMC), Department of Trade and Industry 11, and Civil Service Commission 11 also participated in the sportsfest.

UP Mindanao Chancellor Lyre Anni E. Murao expressed hope for even greater participation in future editions, inviting more government agencies in the Davao Region to join the festivities.

“Join us for next year, and I hope we can continue this camaraderie, this fellowship with the different government agencies diri (here) sa Region 11, kay lahi man jud nang magkita-kita ta ug kanang (it’s really different when we get together) we’ll just have fun.”

Now in its second year, the sports event aims to foster a sense of community, prioritize employee well-being, and solidify partnerships among government agencies in the Davao Region.

Over 700 participants participated in various sports events, including men's and women's basketball, volleyball, badminton, futsal, larong pinoy, and e-sports like Mobile Legends.

Regional directors from the participating agencies expressed their enthusiasm for the event and its goals. They emphasized the importance of work-life balance and the positive impact of engaging in sports activities on staff morale and productivity.

“It’s really part of the mandate of government agencies to balance work and life. We call it work-life balance, so apart from doing your work well in the office, you should look after your health. Iba kasi yung (It’s different to be be) working with them in an official capacity, but in sports, you develop that camaraderie, that sportsmanship, and that right attitude towards each other, towards other agencies,” said Dost 11 Regional Director Anthony C. Sales, PFT, Ceso III.

“We are allowing our employees in the public sector, as well as the participating agencies, to take part in this. Primarily, of course, to allow them time to relax, allow them to achieve a balance between work and the need for them to be able to engage also with fellow workers in government through this,” Dole 11I Assistant Regional Director Atty. Jason P. Balais said.

This year's Inter-Agency Sportsfest saw a significant increase in participation, compared to the previous year, with DTI 11 and CSC 11 joining the event.

Participants expressed how glad they were to join this sporting event to enjoy and build good relationships with their fellow government employees from other agencies.

Michelle Dayot from DTI 11 shared that they were pleased to participate in the event, especially since they missed out on last year's event. She expressed pride in their players, regardless of the outcome, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the game. "It's a perfect avenue for networking with other government agencies also," she added.

Michael Gatela from UP Mindanao said that events like this are beneficial not only for fostering collaboration among professionals but also for encouraging physical activity and interaction outside the office environment. He highlighted the opportunity to meet individuals from various agencies and expressed hope that the event would expand to include more agencies in the coming year. PR