Upskilling program empowers child development workers

YOUNG children in the tourist town of Baras, Rizal are set to enjoy stronger and more engaging early childhood education made possible through Rotary Global Grant, with Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. playing a vital role in developing the country’s first-ever training program to upskill child development workers (CDWs).

Launched on July 7, 2025, the initiative, “Kayang Kaya Para sa Bata: Certificate Program for the Upskilling of Child Development Workers,” is a six-month professional development program created to address the pressing challenges in early childhood care and education by equipping CDWs with the necessary knowledge, skills, and certification to deliver holistic learning for young children.

The program is funded by Rotary Global Grant #2457741 through the Rotary Club of Makati Premier District (RCMPD), Rotary District 3830, Rotary Club of Cheonan Dongho, and Rotary District 3620. Rotary global grants enable the implementation of larger scale projects, accomplished through international Rotary partnerships.

“This project addresses the early childhood development crisis in the Philippines, focusing on children ages 0-8 years old. It highlights the vital role of child development workers through a six-month comprehensive training program that includes mentoring, coaching, and ready-to-use multi-media training materials. These materials make it easier to expand the program to other barangays. The Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) created the training videos and Portable Media Library units. Through this Rotary global grant project, we also provided 42 television sets—one for each Child Development Center in Baras—to support effective learning,” said RCMPD president Jose Luis “Bobet” Vera.

“KCFI has long been committed to supporting children aged 0–8, their most formative years, through initiatives that integrate care and education. I’m happy that the Kayang-Kaya Para Sa Bata:Certificate Program for Upskilling Child Development Workers project is aligned with the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act of 2025, which was shaped in part by KCFI’s focus on early childhood development and its contributions to the Technical Working Group that laid the foundations for it. We are happy to support Rotary in this project.” said KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez. Rina is also a Rotarian and past president of the Rotary Club of Makati Premier District.

Present during the launch in Baras from South Korea was Rotary Club of Cheonan Dongho president Lee Seung Bae, whose club is one of RCMPD’s international sister clubs. His club and Korean Rotary District 3620 are major project contributors.

"This partnership is a meaningful step toward improving early childhood care in Baras and beyond. Together, we will continue to unite for good and create a brighter future for our children," said Lee.

This Rotary global grant’s project beneficiary is the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council and the Municipality of Baras. The training materials and curriculum were developed by the KCFI.

The program was launched in time for the signing into law of the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act (RA 12199), which aims to raise the quality and expand access to early childhood care and development (ECCD) nationwide. PR