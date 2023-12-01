Urgent call for conservation

Davao-based environmental group, Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), is urging Dabawenyos to respect the ban on recreational activities in critical watershed areas.

Expressing concern on Thursday, November 30, Idis policy advocacy officer Milky Gendon highlighted the growing trend of blogs, vlogs, and internet personalities promoting recreational activities in the Panigan-Tamugan rivers.

Gendon emphasized the need for public awareness about these areas being critical watershed zones, designated as strict protection or no-go zones.

“Dili tanan nature areas pwede ang trekking o uban pang outdoor activities. Kung daghan tao makaadto, mas mudaghan sad ang basura sa atong water sources (Not all nature areas permit trekking or other outdoor activities, and an influx of visitors can lead to increased waste in water sources),” she said.

The issue arose when a local vlogger allegedly posted content promoting recreational activities, prompting SunStar Davao to reach out for a statement. However, the vlogger declined to comment, and the post was subsequently taken down.

This year, a notable increase in mixed garbage, including bottles, plastic containers, diapers, sachets, and clothing, was reported. Comparisons with Brand Audits in Panigan-Tamugan Watershed from 2021 and 2022, carried out by Idis and Bantay Bukid volunteers, revealed the escalating waste issue.

Ordinance No. 0310-07, known as the Watershed Code of Davao City, underscores the importance of protecting watershed areas, vital for supplying clean drinking water to Dabawenyos.

The Panigan-Tamugan watershed, classified as a Critical Watershed Zone (CWZ) and an Environmentally Critical Area (ECA), requires immediate attention.

Meanwhile, Davao City Ordinance No. 0675-21 mandates organizers of outdoor activities within watershed areas to obtain certification from the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) for Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC).

Additionally, barangay officials must be informed at least seven days in advance, with no trekking allowed without FPIC certification. RGP