Urgent medical attention urged for kids with dengue symptoms

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) is urging parents to seek immediate medical attention if their children show symptoms of dengue to help reduce the risk of fatal outcomes.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, officer-in-charge of the CHO, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, October 17, 2024, that children aged five to nine make up the majority of dengue cases in the city, followed by those aged 10 to 14.

He underscored the importance of prompt medical care if children display dengue symptoms.

“The early the medical intervention, the better sa tanan sakit, especially sa dengue, fever na isa ka adlaw, duha ka adlaw na taas adtu dayun ug health center para masultian mo kung unsaon pag manage aning bata sa balay ug kung unsay bantayan ninyu sa bata sa balay (The earlier the medical intervention, the better for all illnesses, especially dengue. If a child has a high fever for one or two days, take them to the health center immediately to get advice on how to manage the child at home and what symptoms to watch for),” he said.

Ababon also said that parents should not wait more than three days or until their child becomes weak before seeking medical care, as this could indicate a critical condition.

Delays in consultation have contributed to the city’s rising dengue mortality rate, as many cases progress to dangerous stages before treatment.

He noted that the Poblacion district, particularly Talomo North, Central, and South, has the highest number of dengue cases in Davao due to its high population density and susceptibility to mosquito infestation.

From January to October, around 5,000 dengue cases have been reported in Davao City. While cases have decreased following the rainy season, Ababon warned that another spike could occur with more rain, especially if communities become complacent.

He called for collective efforts to clean up surroundings and prevent mosquito breeding, emphasizing that if every household adopts these practices, dengue cases in the city will decline.

“During the rainy season, if the environment is not cleaned, dengue cases will rise. However, the city is prepared to respond to dengue outbreaks,” he added in the vernacular.

This year’s dengue cases mirror last year’s figures, with the mortality rate holding steady at 0.82 percent. From January to October, 50 dengue-related deaths were recorded.

CHO reported that around 50 out of the city’s 182 barangays have reactivated their Barangay Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Force (BMDTF).

Under City Ordinance 0401-20 and Executive Order No. 25, barangays are encouraged to form BMDTFs to help reduce dengue cases in their areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes dengue as a mosquito-borne viral infection common in warm and tropical climates. It is a self-limiting illness with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, headaches, vomiting, rash, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain. RGP