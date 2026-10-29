US Ambassador Lipton visits Davao City

UNITED States Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton visited Davao City last Thursday, October 22, 2026, to highlight the deep historical ties and partnership between the United States and Davao City.

One of the major highlights of Ambassador Lipton’s first official trip to Davao City was his visit to the 100-year-old City Hall of Davao, built by early American colonial rulers; its architect, Juan M. Arellano, also designed the United States Embassy chancery in Manila. At the City Hall, the American ambassador paid a courtesy call to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte.

Joining the courtesy call and meeting were senators Robin Padilla and Christopher Lawrence Go. Also representing the City Government of Davao were City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, chairperson of the City Council Committee on International Relations, and Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Industry.

According to Councilor Zozobrado, the meeting “explored avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest, building on the longstanding partnership between the United States and Davao City in economic development, agribusiness trade, educational and cultural exchange, and local security capacity-building.”

Ambassador Lipton was impressed by the warm hospitality of the Dabawenyo welcoming party at the historic City Hall.

“WOW DAVAO! If you have not experienced Dabawenyo hospitality, let me tell you, it is REMARKABLE. With people like this, it is easy to see nothing but POTENTIAL for what we can achieve together,” the Ambassador wrote in a social media post.

Prior to the City Hall visit, an executive luncheon between the ambassador and the city government officials was held at a Bondi and Burke restaurant situated also in a historic pre-war era house.

Lipton later met with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in a roundtable discussion at the Aeon Towers.

Before Lipton’s visit, several US embassy officials visited Davao City this year.

In February, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Robert Ewing was in the city engaging with local officials, cultural institutions, and business leaders.

During this year’s Kadayawan Festival in August, Mark Saavedra, head of the Embassy’s Political Affairs Unit, also visited the city.

American and Davao economic ties trace way back to the early 1900s, when former American soldiers settled in Davao, where they established abaca plantations.

Marine cordage made from abaca was a valued commodity for the rapidly expanding American naval and merchant shipping fleet.

The American plantation owners also brought Japanese migrant workers who evolved into a prosperous migrant community before the war.

Today, US investments are more prominent in the burgeoning IT-BPM (Information Technology-Business Process Management) industry of Davao City, where the majority of the 85,000 IT workers in Davao serve clients based in the United States. PIA DAVAO