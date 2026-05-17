US boosts tech partnership with PH, Singapore

JACOB Helberg will visit the Philippines and Singapore from May 17 to 21 to strengthen economic and technology cooperation with Southeast Asian partners, the U.S. Department of State said Friday.

In a statement released May 15, the State Department said Helberg, the under secretary of state for economic affairs, will meet with government officials, private sector leaders, and representatives from Asean member states to advance efforts aimed at building a “secure, resilient, innovation-driven technology ecosystem” under the Pax Silica initiative.

In the Philippines, Helberg’s visit will build on the momentum from last month’s Pax Silica Declaration signing ceremony. The trip will also focus on advancing the initiative’s programs on the ground, including discussions related to the planned Economic Security Zone in the country.

The proposed zone, announced during the declaration signing, is envisioned as a first-of-its-kind industrial hub intended to boost the production of critical inputs for global supply chains and support the broader goals of the Luzon Economic Corridor.

In Singapore, Helberg will convene Asean government representatives and private sector leaders for the U.S.-Asean AI Ministerial Roundtable.

The discussions will focus on the growing role of artificial intelligence in the Asean region and explore opportunities for regional AI collaboration, including through the U.S. AI Exports Program. PR