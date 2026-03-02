US honors Filipino war veterans, deepens ties in Tagum, Davao visit

AS THE United States and the Philippines celebrate 80 years of diplomatic ties, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing honored Filipino war veterans at a Congressional Gold Medal awarding ceremony, the first of its kind in Tagum City and second time in Mindanao.

In Davao, he deepened economic and people-to-people ties in meetings with public and private sector leaders as well as students.

In Tagum City, Ewing joined Philippine Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo, Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Administrator Reynaldo Mapagu, and Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib at the 45th presentation of the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal. It is the highest civilian honor conferred by the U.S. Congress.

The awards delivered in Tagum City were signed into law with the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015.

These Congressional Gold Medals recognize the valor and sacrifice of Filipino veterans who fought shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. forces to turn the tide in the Pacific during World War II.

The first-ever Congressional Gold Medal was approved by the Continental Congress in 1776 and awarded to George Washington, a remarkable example of the deeply interwoven history of the United States and the Philippines as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

“When their nation called, they stepped forward. They answered,” said Ewing. “And in doing so, they not only shaped the course of history but also forged the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States – a relationship built on shared sacrifice, mutual trust, and deeply held values.”

“The number of living Filipino World War II veterans continues to decline with each passing day, but through commemoration activities and recognition such as the awarding of the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal for Filipino World War II veterans, their heroic legacy will live on,” Undersecretary Mapagu said during the event.

In Davao City, Ewing toured the National Museum of the Philippines-Davao in the People’s Park with Davao City Councilors Rachel Zozobrado and Ragde Niño Ibuyan, Davao City Investment Promotion Center Officer in Charge April Marie Dayap, and a group of Philippine alumni of U.S. government exchange programs.

The visit was an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the rich heritage and natural resources of Davao City and Mindanao while also discussing partnership opportunities to promote U.S.-Philippines prosperity.

The Davao City officials expressed interest in exploring trade and investment opportunities, education and exchange programs, and revitalizing sister city relationships.

Ewing also took a moment for a group photo with the City Councilors in front of the iconic Davao City Hall, which celebrates its 100th anniversary, sharing a connection with the U.S. Embassy in Manila, as both buildings were designed by renowned Filipino architect Juan M. Arellano.

At a General Membership Meeting of the Mindanao chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce, Ewing spoke about efforts to enhance supply chain resilience and expand energy cooperation, and underscored opportunities for two-way trade and investment, including the upcoming SelectUSA Investment Summit, a Trump Administration priority initiative to promote investment into the United States.

Ewing placed a spotlight on U.S.-Philippines education partnerships when visiting Filipino participants in the U.S. Embassy’s English Access Scholarship Program, a two-year, intensive after-school program that enhances academic and employment opportunities for public school students aged 13 to 15 through American excellence in English language instruction.

“Chargé d’Affaires Ewing’s visit to the 50 English Access Scholarship Program students highlights the strong commitment to youth development and educational partnership. His presence affirms the scholars’ potential and inspires them to strive for excellence, leaving a lasting impact,” Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Reynante Solitario said Ewing visit.

“The United States and the Philippines share more than an ironclad Alliance,” Ewing said. “We share a deep and enduring friendship and a commitment to partnerships that deliver concrete benefits for the American people while strengthening the bonds between our two nations.” PR