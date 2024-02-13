US pledges $1.25-M assistance for Davao flood, landslide victims

THE United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAid), has pledged nearly P70 million ($1.25 million) in humanitarian aid to communities affected by the recent flood and landslide in the Davao Region.

USAid's commitment focuses on delivering emergency food, shelter, water, sanitation, and essential hygiene items to assist disaster-affected communities in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao City in Mindanao.

“We are proud to partner with the Philippine government to support the immediate needs of Mindanaoans in the areas hardest hit by the flooding and landslides,” USAid Mission Director Ryan Washburn said.

“This support will help ensure that food and other life-saving supplies reach communities most in need,” Washburn said.

The funding aims to ensure that crucial supplies, including food, reach the communities most in need.

The U.S. government issued a "Declaration of Humanitarian Need" on February 8, facilitating support for the Philippine government's response efforts in Mindanao.

Last week, USAid collaborated with the Philippines Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the International Organization for Migration to provide emergency shelter for over 5,000 affected individuals.

USAid also assisted the World Food Programme in transporting DSWD food packs to 65,000 families.