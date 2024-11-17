US provides additional P196M in humanitarian assistance for PH typhoon response

THE United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional P196 million ($3.5 million) to support the Philippine government’s response to Tropical Storm Kristine, known internationally as Tropical Storm Trami.

Through this assistance, USAID will support logistics and provide clean water, sanitation, shelter, and cash assistance to help residents in the most affected areas of Bicol and Batangas meet their basic needs. This assistance is also supporting communities that have been affected by subsequent disasters.

This new funding is in addition to the P84 million ($1.5 million) announced in October to provide emergency shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene assistance, and critical logistics support, raising the total value of U.S. support for the Philippines’ disaster response to P280 million ($5 million).

“As your friend, partner, and ally, the United States is committed to working with the Philippine government and people as they rebuild and recover,” U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said.

Since October 25, the United States has been working with humanitarian partners to deliver lifesaving assistance to communities affected by tropical storms, typhoons, and subsequent flooding. The Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense (OCD) distributed 1,500 shelter-grade tarpaulins and 1,500 kitchen sets funded by USAID to disaster-affected families in Albay and Camarines Sur. These relief items were prepositioned in the OCD humanitarian relief depot at Fort Magsaysay, an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site in Nueva Ecija.

USAID and IOM are working together to assist more than 4,000 families in the Bicol region, Ilocos region, and Batangas by providing shelter grade tarpaulins, shelter repair kits, and WASH kits. Through USAID funding, the United Nations World Food Programme also mobilized 92 trucks that supported Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development in delivering more than 150,000 family food packs and other relief items to Albay, Benguet, Camarines Sur, Ilocos Norte, and La Union.

This new assistance builds on the United States' previous support to Philippine government’s disaster response efforts, including during catastrophic flooding in Mindanao in February, Super Typhoon Carina in July, and Super Typhoon Julian in October.

Since 2010, the United States government has provided more than Php22 billion ($393.6 million) in disaster relief, preparedness, and early recovery in the Philippines. USAID works year-round to help communities build resilience in preparing for, and responding to, the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters. PR