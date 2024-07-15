Use idle wells in Mt Apo for electricity production

A PHILIPPINE representative of a geothermal technology company said that idle wells in Mount Apo can be used to produce electricity.

Alberto Dalusung III, Philippine representative of GreenFire Energy Inc. told the media during the "Powering Progress: The Path Toward the Philippines’ Clean Energy Transition" seminar, held at Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Iloilo City on July 9, 2024, that although there are not as many idle wells in Mt. Apo, they could be used for other technologies to generate power.

“All of those idle wells can be investigated for, you know, other technologies such as Greenfire. We are limited to any technology so I guess the good news is that all of our idle wells in the Philippines we can use, we just need to have a look and identify which ones we will do first,” he said.