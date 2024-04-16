Usep admission test results released Apr 17

On its Facebook Page, Usep announced that the results of the admission test for its undergraduate programs will be released today, April 17.

Some applicants claimed they had received the results of their exams by following a link from Usep's portal.

In a phone interview, Joshua Chris Duran of Usep's admission unit clarified that the link was only created for trial.

"Pero naa ray mga estudyante nga naka-timing pag-testing namo nakasulod sila sa beta, pero dili pa gyud to mao ang final result (But there were students who were able to get inside the beta link which is for testing purposes, but the results there were not yet final)," Duran said.

He said the previous link is different from the new link they are posting on their Facebook page, clarifying that the beta link was not even included in the main Usep portal.

"Naa lang gyud siguroy mga students nga nag-Google then na-timingan nga pag-testing namo, mao puy pagsulod nila (Maybe there were students who googled for their admission test results in time when we tested it)," he added.

Usep, in its announcement, said applications who wish to view the results may go to https://admissionresult.usep.edu.ph and enter their registration code, or the code that was already assigned to them by the system during the online filing of application for admission.

Those who forgot their registration code are advised to email the Admissions Unit. CEA