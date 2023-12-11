Usep-Davao’s Agila Esports 3rd in Mobile Legends meet

Agila Esports, representing Usep-Davao, gained attention for their unexpected victory against the three-time champion Lyceum of the Philippines (LPU Pirates) during the playoffs on December 2, 2023, with a decisive 2-0 win in a best-of-three series.

Advancing to the semi-finals, Agila Esports faced the University of Perpetual Help System Laguna (UPHSL Saints) on December 3, 2023.

Despite a valiant effort, Agila Esports fell short in the best-of-three series against UPHSL Saints, losing 2-1 and securing a bronze medal after defeating the University of San Agustin Cebu’s Sage Caritas.

Agila Esports earned a P50,000 cash prize from the P250,000 tournament pool.

The team, consisting of Lorenzo De Gracia (Oying), Khent Bryan Omblero (Soren Khent), Paul Clement Tan (Impostor), Joshua Macantan (Don Chakwawa), and John Vincent Chan (Kirr), expressed optimism for the future.

“This is not the last but this is the beginning. This experience will never be forgotten but treasured. We are just starting to soar,” Macantan, Agila Esports team captain, said in his Facebook post on December 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, Northeastern Mindanao State University (NEMSU)-Cantilan was also recognized as one of the top two teams in Mindanao, having defeated 52 other regional teams to represent the region nationally. De La Salle University (DLSU) Viridis Arcus emerged as the tournament champion, with UPHSL Saints securing the runner-up position.

The PCC, aimed at promoting collegiate esports in the country, received support from the Commission on Higher Education (Ched).

Lance Bautista, PCC project coordinator, in an interview on December 4, 2023, said, “The organizers are pushing for the players who specialize in esports to be recognized as athletes in their respective schools. The event is also made to promote camaraderie between players and organizations.”

PCC aims to promote competitiveness and establish a positive gaming environment. ItC functions as a platform for college esports players to relish a distinguished gaming experience, making it enjoyable and memorable as they represent their regions and universities in their designated games.

Bautista revealed plans to introduce Farlight to the tournament in the next season. Krizzy Daugdaug, contributor