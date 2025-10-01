Usep now NCCA-accredited

THE University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) has officially received accreditation from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), a development that strengthens the university’s cultural programs and enables it to access national grants for the promotion of Filipino heritage and the arts.

The accreditation, granted after a comprehensive review process, allows Usep to submit project proposals for NCCA’s grants program, collaborate with cultural agencies, and secure government funding for initiatives related to arts, heritage preservation, and cultural education. It also signifies that Usep’s existing programs meet national standards in cultural promotion and education.

“The accreditation ensures that Usep’s programs meet national standards while opening opportunities for funding, support, and collaboration with cultural institutions nationwide,” the university’s statement said.

The application was facilitated by the Office of Student Affairs and Services-Cultural Affairs Unit (Osas-CAU), which leads the university’s cultural and creative initiatives. The office emphasized that the recognition enhances Usep’s institutional capacity to enrich cultural engagement, sustain heritage projects, and expand opportunities for students and faculty to participate in creative work.

The NCCA accreditation is a prerequisite for higher education institutions, civil society organizations, and local governments seeking to apply for cultural grants.

Accredited entities are eligible to participate in NCCA programs, ranging from performance production and community cultural mapping to heritage conservation and educational initiatives.

According to the NCCA, the accreditation process involves documentary submission, public posting for comment, and validation before final approval by the commission’s board.

NCCA officials have underscored that the accreditation program is part of a broader national strategy to expand partnerships in the creative sector and ensure that public funding supports credible and capable institutions.

The commission has consistently encouraged schools and local organizations to apply, citing the growing role of the cultural and creative economy in regional development.

With the accreditation, Usep is expected to expand its projects that celebrate Mindanao’s diverse cultural heritage, support student-led arts initiatives, and integrate cultural education into its academic programs.

The university also aims to strengthen its position as a cultural hub in Davao Region, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Philippine arts and traditions. DEF