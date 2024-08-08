USeP trains farmers to fight pests, Bugtok

UNIVERSITY of the Southeastern Philippines (USeP) conducted a training on Control of Rat Pests for Crops and Bugtok Disease for Cardava Bananas on July 19, 2024 to farmers in Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

The training was led by the Project Team for the Extension Project, Reintegration of IP Youth Farmer Evacuees (BAKWITS): Contributing to Peacebuilding in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte through the LIFE Model. The team also tapped the expertise of the College of Agriculture and Related Sciences (CARS).

Spearheaded by USeP Extension Division Director Dr. Roby V. Pagong. This initiative aims to focus on livelihood improvement and community building to empower the participating farmers with sustainable agricultural practices. The project forms part of UP Mindanao’s program, “Extending the Reach and Impact of the Livelihood Improvement through Facilitated Extension (LIFE) Model in Improving Livelihoods and Building Peace in Conflict-Vulnerable Communities in Mindanao,” led by Dr. Emma Ruth V. Bayogan, which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources and Development.

Dr. Larry V. Aceres, Associate Dean of USeP CARS, discussed rat infestation control. Meanwhile, Dr. Cecirly G. Puig, Dean of USeP CARS, talked about Bugtok disease prevention in Cardava Banana. Dr. Puig also demonstrated how salt can be used to deter the said disease. Their collective commitment provided new knowledge and skills for the participating farmers.

The project team includes Engr. Ruel F. Tuyugon, Ms. Cfe C. Gongob, Ms. Mery Ann P. Labriga, Mr. Harren Rose T. Rosas and Mr. William Mar P. Sarmiento, and by Extension Division Staff, Mr. Allen Paul Caranguian. USeP extends its heartfelt appreciation to the TATAG IP Students Foundation, Inc. (TIPSFI), TATAG IP Scholar-Parents Association, and other partner participants for their engaging participation in this extension undertaking. PR