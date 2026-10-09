Usep warns of fraudulent email acct using its president’s name

THE University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) has warned the public and members of the university community about a fraudulent email account impersonating USeP President Dr. Bonifacio G. Gabales Jr.

In a public advisory on October 6, 2026, Usep identified the fraudulent account as drbonifacioggabalesjr@gmail.com, which uses the university president’s name and photograph.

The university said the account may be used to send messages that appear to come from Gabales, including requests for money, financial assistance, or other transactions.

Usep clarified that the email address is not an official account of the university president or the institution

“The University President does not solicit money, donations, or financial assistance from individuals or organizations,” Usep said.

It also stressed that Gabales does not authorize or consent to the use of his name, position, or photograph for such solicitations.

The university cautioned that other fraudulent email accounts could also be created using the president’s name, photograph or similar identifiers.

Usep urged recipients of suspicious messages purportedly from Gabales not to respond to the sender, send money or make payments, or provide bank account details, passwords, personal information or other sensitive data.

The public was also advised against clicking links or opening attachments from suspicious or unverified accounts.

For unusual requests, Usep said individuals should verify the information directly with the Office of the President through its official email address: president@usep.edu.ph.

The university also reminded the public not to rely solely on the sender’s name, profile photograph, or other identifying information when determining whether an email is legitimate.

The university said official communication channels should be used for verification of any message or request purportedly coming from the Office of the President. DEF