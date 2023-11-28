UST slays Cignal in men’s final; St Benilde wins women’s trophy

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) unleashed a lethal weapon in slaying Cignal and College of Saint Benilde played true to form to emerge men’s and women’s champions of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Saturday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Joshua Ybañez, only 5-foot-6, was more than a David in UST’s lineup as he unleashed a high-flying and all-over-the-court act in the Tigers’ 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 slaying of many-time club champion Cignal, which won the men’s tournament inaugurals last year.

“I still can't believe we won against a top team Cignal,” said Ybañez, 20, who added the Challenge Cup Most Valuable Player trophy to his Rookie-MVP plum in Season 85 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“But we won because of teamwork and of course, our coaches,” added the pride of General Santos City who had 26 points in the two-hour and 16-minute thriller.

If UST had to dig deep in scoring the upset, coach Gerry Yee and Saint Benilde

Benilde was tactical in beating the University of the Philippines (UP), 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, to reign supreme in women’s play.