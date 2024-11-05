Utilize free insurance, fisherfolk, farmers urged

THE Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation-Davao Region (PCIC-Davao) is encouraging fisherfolk and farmers in the region to take advantage of their free insurance program, which provides economic benefits and assistance, including “death claims.”

In a recent interview with Radyo Pilipinas, PCIC-Davao Regional Manager II Rosalina Grabulan announced that families of insured farmers will receive a P10,000 death claim if the farmer passes away. She emphasized that this built-in death benefit applies to insured rice and corn farmers, allowing their families to claim the amount regardless of the cause of death.

This provision is applicable only if the farmer passes away within the coverage period before harvesting their crops and is under 80 years old at the time of death.

"Kanang mga uncertainties nga wala nato gina ano nga mahitabo sa atoa, mas maayo na atong mga farmers, atong mga fisherfolks, mo avail sa atong libre na insurance sa PCIC, para proteksyon sa ilang mga tanom. And ang ilang mga gamit na in case of natural calamities na mo abot at least naay mabalik sa ilaha (Given the uncertainties we cannot predict, it is essential for our farmers and fishermen to avail themselves of our free insurance from PCIC. This insurance protects their crops and equipment in case of natural disasters, ensuring that they can recover something in the event of a calamity)," Grabulan added.

On November 4, PCIC-Davao reported that, as of October 30, 2024, approximately 95,484 out of the 139,201 targeted beneficiaries—fishermen and farmers—had received free insurance from their agency.

The insurance is available only to aquatic and agricultural workers registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) from January to October 30 of this year. DEF