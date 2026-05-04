Uy kin: Sammy not drug lord

FORMER Davao de Oro governor Arturo Uy has come to the defense of businessman Sammy Uy, strongly rejecting allegations linking the latter to illegal drug activities and asserting that the claims are unverified and damaging.

Uy released a public statement that rapidly gained traction across online platforms, where it was widely shared and discussed. In it, he firmly rejected the actions, explicitly asserting that the businessman is not a drug lord, while describing him as a legitimate and well-respected figure in Davao City.

“SAMMY UY is not a drug lord,” Uy said.

He stressed that his defense is grounded in personal knowledge developed over decades, describing a long-standing relationship that predates the current controversy.

“I knew him personally. We grew up together. I knew his family, I knew his dealings,” he added, underscoring that his assessment of Sammy Uy’s character is based on firsthand experience.

Uy’s statement also reflected frustration over what he described as fabricated claims circulating in public discourse.

The allegations against Sammy Uy have surfaced in political discussions, but as of this writing, no court has substantiated the claims, nor have formal convictions been issued. This absence of verified legal findings has become central to the defense put forward by Uy and his supporters.

Reinforcing this position, the KH (Uy) Family Association-Davao Chapter, recently released a formal document titled “Rebuttal to Unfounded Accusation,” which categorically denied any involvement of Sammy Uy in illegal drug trade or related financial activities.

The statement, bearing multiple signatures, described the allegations as “false, reckless, and unsupported by credible evidence,” asserting that these claims are inconsistent with the businessman’s established record.

The association outlined several points to support its position, including Sammy Uy’s reputation as a law-abiding businessman with a history of legitimate and transparent dealings, his “impeccable standing” within the community, and the absence of any record linking him to criminal activity. It also emphasized that maintaining professional and personal relationships across various sectors, including with public officials, should not be construed as evidence of wrongdoing.

In addition, the group raised concerns over what it described as a “politically charged environment,” where accusations are driven more by narrative-building than by verified facts. It warned that publicly labeling an individual a “drug lord” without due process is harmful and irresponsible.

“It is deeply concerning that serious allegations of criminal activity are being used in public discourse in a manner that suggests political motivation rather than a genuine pursuit of truth or justice,” the statement read.

The association called for restraint, accountability, and adherence to lawful procedures, urging authorities to ensure that such claims are properly investigated and not used for political ends. It also reiterated that as a kinship-based organization, it maintains internal standards and does not tolerate members engaged in illegal activities.

In April this year, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV told the House Committee on Justice, in the course of impeachment hearings, that Vice President Sara Duterte and several members of her family allegedly received millions of pesos from businessman Samuel “Sammy” Uy, whom he tagged as a drug lord.

Uy, a businessman based in Davao City, is not new to political circles. Uy was previously identified as one of the key financial backers of former president Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 national elections.

Based on records from Duterte’s Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), four businessmen from Davao contributed a combined P165 million to the campaign. Uy, through his companies Davao Farms and Davao Import Distributors Inc., was listed among those who each gave P30 million.

Beyond campaign finance records, Uy has also been described by the former president as part of a prominent Filipino-Chinese business family in Davao City, with longstanding commercial interests across multiple industries. These ventures reportedly span the distribution of appliances, furniture, office equipment, motorcycles, and construction materials, as well as real estate leasing and poultry operations.

Additional business interests attributed to Uy include involvement in hospitality ventures such as a motel and hotel, a gasoline station, real estate enterprises, and majority ownership in a private hospital in the city. DEF