Uy launches free transport program for IP patients

DAVAO DEL NORTE — Barangay Gupitan in Kapalong is home to a significant IP population, many of whom live in extreme poverty in far-flung sitios nestled deep in the mountains. Families in these communities often survive on subsistence farming and seasonal labor, earning barely enough for food and basic needs.

With poor road access and limited livelihood opportunities, healthcare is not only physically out-of-reach but also financially burdensome. For decades, residents have endured long walks or costly habal-habal rides to reach hospitals, making timely medical care almost impossible.

Now, access to healthcare is closer to home for the Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities of the said barangay, with the launch of the pilot Community Assistance Vehicle (OYO CAV) Program by the Office of Congressman De Carlo “Oyo” Uy, 1st District of Davao del Norte.

Through the OYO CAV Program, these barriers are now being addressed. By providing free, safe, and reliable transport, the initiative directly responds to the long-standing plea of the marginalized IPs of Gupitan, ensuring that distance, poverty, and lack of infrastructure no longer prevent them from receiving the healthcare they deserve.

As a pioneer initiative in the district, the OYO CAV Program was formally launched in late August 2025 to provide free transport for patients in geographically isolated areas. During its initial run, the program successfully conducted five trips, benefiting more than 80 patients and their companions.

Residents were brought from remote sitios of Gupitan to the Kapalong District Hospital for consultations. The trips are scheduled every Monday and Thursday per week.

“This pilot program is a first step towards building a more accessible healthcare system for our people. We are launching OYO CAV as a concrete response to the call of our communities. Healthcare should be within reach for every family, regardless of where they live or who they are,” Uy emphasized.

The pilot implementation of the OYO CAV Program is envisioned to serve as a model for future rollouts across other far-flung barangays in Davao del Norte. The long-term goal is to institutionalize the program, ensuring its sustainability and expanding its coverage to uplift more marginalized communities across the district. DAVNOR PIO