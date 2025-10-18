Uy’s proposed bill seeks accountability for heinous crimes committed by minors

THE House of Representatives has formally read on First Reading House Bill No. 5307, authored by Davao del Norte First District Representative De Carlo “Oyo” L. Uy, which seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 (Republic Act 9344, as amended by Republic Act 10630). The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Justice for deliberation.

Representative Uy’s proposed measure directly addresses growing public concern over heinous crimes committed by children in conflict with the law (CICLs). Under the bill, minors who commit heinous crimes will be held criminally liable, ensuring accountability alongside rehabilitation.

In his explanatory note, Uy underscored the urgent need to address gaps in the country’s juvenile justice system following the brutal killing of Sophia Marie G. Conquilla, a 19-year-old journalism student from La Filipina, Tagum City, whose life was taken by CICLs.

“The tragic case of Sophia underscores the urgent need to review and strengthen the country's juvenile justice system to balance compassion with accountability and to ensure that such tragedies do not recur,” Uy said.

The measure also reinforces parental responsibility by requiring parents or guardians to participate in counseling and rehabilitation programs for minors who commit heinous crimes. It likewise holds them liable for damages or community service, as the court may deem appropriate. In addition, the bill seeks to strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance the institutional capacity of the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committees in handling juvenile cases.

“A justice system that protects minors but fails to ensure their genuine rehabilitation risks creating more victims, broken families, and unfulfilled dreams — all while promoting a culture of impunity,” Uy said, emphasizing the bill’s aim to restore public trust in the justice system while ensuring true rehabilitation for juvenile offenders.

The referral of the measure to the House Committee on Justice marks the start of comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening juvenile justice in the Philippines — promoting both child protection and social accountability toward a safer and more just society.

