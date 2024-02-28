Valderrama: A matter of time

Everything is a matter of time. When it is bound to happen, it will happen. It is only a matter of time.

All the movies we’ve watched have told us that everything is a matter of time.

In The Devil Wears Prada, a new college graduate, Andy, found the chance to work in a prestigious magazine under a diabolic editor, Miranda, who made her life hard. She quits her job at the end but earns her boss’ respect. It was just a matter of time.

In the film, A Man Called Otto, a bitter widower describes how his neighbor's compassion and kindness transformed his life, even though he sorely wanted to die. Otto's lifeless existence was given some twists by the family of Mirasol. It was just a matter of time.

John Wick’s tetralogy talks about heartbreak, vengeance, and redemption. His survival is a matter of time.

All these do not only happen in the movies. These kinds of situations exist. We surrender. We fight. We redeem ourselves. It is just a matter of time.

Sometimes, however, our success is simply a product of circumstance; we find ourselves in the right place at the right time, so it's our moment.

We were hired not because we were the most outstanding applicant. There are still better and more qualified individuals out there who can also do the job, but they did not apply. So, you were at the right time.

It's not that you were the best employee for the position that got you promoted. There are things that someone else can do that you cannot. However, they were denied the opportunity. Thus, you were in the right location at the right moment.

You were ready for a relationship, and you were looking for love. You were eager to meet the love of your life, but you were not in a hurry. You were in the right place and at the right time when love found you.

You discovered that you would not truly understand each other and would wind up fighting and disrespecting each other, so you needed to quit your friendship or romantic engagement. You arrived at that appropriate time.

The pain will strike at some time but eventually will leave you. The pain will eventually heal. It is only a matter of time.

Everything in our lives happens in due course. If it happens, it happens. Though the exact moment is uncertain, it will occur eventually.

So, when you feel that the world is against you and the people you trust are not supportive anymore, know that everything will return to its right place. It is just a matter of time.

If you needed that job badly and had dozens of application letters sent but not even called for an interview, know that the right job will come for you. It is just a matter of time.

When you aren’t promoted but you’ve given your best and you deserve it, know that more exciting progress will come your way. It is just a matter of time.

So, when you want to love but it becomes unrequited, know that the right one will come. Or you want to fix things up but it is not working well yet, know that it's only a matter of time.

Everything is a matter of time.